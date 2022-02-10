English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 10 February 2022 08:15 EET

Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 available

Uponor Corporation's Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 have been published. The statements are attached to this release and can also be found on the company’s website at uponorgroup.com.



Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

Attachments