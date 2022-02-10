Proactive news headlines including Alice Queen, Mako Gold, Burley Minerals and GTI Resources

Sydney, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has extended an induced polarisation (IP) anomaly to more than 5 kilometres at the Horn Island Gold Project in Queensland’s Torres Strait. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has an extensive scout aircore drilling program underway as it seeks to add to the gold potential of the Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire through regional exploration. Click here

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) has a new managing director at the helm, with CEO Wayne Richards promoted to the board. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has recommenced drilling to complete the balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has committed to invest A$25 million in early work programs for the 75%-owned Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and advance a drilling program at the project's Roche Dure pegmatite deposit. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has agreed to sell its non-core Bramfield Iron Ore Project in South Australia to Vietnamese based company The Hao Phat Group via its subsidiary Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd for an all-cash consideration of $500,000. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) will raise A$2.64 million (before costs) in a placement that has been strongly supported by existing shareholders and introduces several new, high net worth overseas, sophisticated and professional investors to the share register. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has started a program of aircore drilling to test the main 2 by 1.2 kilometre-wide auger anomaly of +50ppb gold at King of the West Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) Ltd has appointed highly experienced mining industry executive and former Rio Tinto executive Nigel Jones as a non-executive director. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has completed its $1.5 million capital raise with all funds now received. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has handpicked automation company ABB Inc for a major engineering and equipment supply contract at the flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has inked a letter of intent (LOI) with Energy Supply Developers (ESD) aimed at supplying battery anode materials for ESD’s planned lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in the United States. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1)'s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance at both corporate and project levels has been assessed a 'B' in a maiden independent review by Digbee ESG TM . Click here

. Click here Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has begun a strategic review of battery metals interests at its 80%-owned West Lynn nickel-cobalt and Summervale alumina assets in New South Wales, due to strong market economics. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8)'s first diamond drill hole at Meridian prospect within the Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia has hit 4.6 metres of mineralisation. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has increased the volume of battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide produced from the San José Lithium Project in Spain as part of metallurgical test-work for a feasibility study. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is encouraged by the progress of partner Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego Joint Venture Project in the copper-rich Cobar region of New South Wales with indications of new copper sulphide zones. Click here

