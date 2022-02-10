RIBER: Order for a Research MBE machine in the United States

English French

Order for a Research MBE machine in the United States

Bezons, February 10th, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research MBE system in the United States.

Professor G. Salamo, director of Nanoscience and Engineering Institute from University of Arkansas, USA, has ordered Riber best seller Compact 21, 3’’ research system. This fifth Riber MBE system will complete the existing modutrac line. Apart from III-V nanoscale growths, this new reactor will also permit studies of epitaxial Si/Ge/Sn/Pb heterostructures focused on band engineering via Sn incorporation and strain manipulation.

Compact 21, model TM, is compatible with existing modutrac MBE32 line. Compact 21 TM is a very attractive solution to increase MBE capability, with 10 source ports symmetrically arranged, large number of in-situ instrumentation ports, and more flexibility in pumping configuration, compared to the MBE32/2300. One can easily add this system to an existing line, like University of Arkansas does, or switch from an old Riber MBE32/2300 reactor to this system while keeping a maximum of equipment: manipulator, cells, instrumentation, pumps, etc.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

Philippe Ley, CEO of Riber

“University of Arkansas Nanoscience and Engineering Institute is a 25-year-old Riber customer. It has always been a pleasure to work with Prof. Salamo and his team. Their high level of expertise, understanding and involvement in each discussion and at each step of the project has been really appreciated by all the Riber project team. We believe that the technological issues addressed here will enhance epitaxy processes and enable Arkansas MBE-STM1 facility to maintain state-of-the-art results.”

Professor Greg Salamo

“We are looking forward to receiving this new system. It will allow us to develop new SiGeSnPb technology not possible with current MBE systems. Through many cycles of discussion, we arrived at a method to control the temperature of growth at low temperatures of 100°C to 300°C, which will be tested with emphasis on our requested specs. As in the past, when we work with Riber to integrate STM, Riber scientists were amazing helpful, including modeling different designs, and we look forward to this and further collaborations with Riber.”

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

1 Scanning Tunneling Microscopy

