Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 10, 2022 at 9.15 am

Dovre's Suvic has signed a turn-key contract to build infrastructure for Matkussaari wind farm

Suvic Oy has signed a significant turn-key construction project to build Matkussaari wind farm. The contract is conditional to receiving a “Notice to Proceed” notification, which is expected by the end of February. Matkussaari is a Valorem Ltd. owned project and together with previously announced Kalistanneva wind farm, they are together called Viiatti with a combined capacity of 313,5 MW.

The contract consists of building the infrastructure for 27 windmills, including roads, lifting platforms, foundations, 33/110 kV power station and 33 kV internal grid ground works. The installed capacity will be 148,5 MW.

The work will commence in April 2022 and is expected to be mainly completed by December 2023. The last task to be performed during 2024 is connecting the 33 kV cabling to the windmills.

With this significant new contract Suvic's order backlog for 2022 will be about 90 million euros.

Due to the silent period, Dovre and Suvic will not provide additional information on this release.

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in wind farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design,

construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s wind farms Puutikankangas (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd wind farm (Kristinestad), Fortum’s & Helen’s three wind farms Pjelax, Böle and Kristinestad Norr (Närpiö & Kristiinankaupunki) and Helen’s & Ålandsbanken’s Kalistanneva wind farm (Kurikka).

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

