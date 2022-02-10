English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

10 February 2022

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009534828 E (SDO) DKK 2.5% Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009534901 E (SDO) DKK 2.5% Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009535049 I (RO) DKK 2.0% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009535122 E (SDO) DKK 2.5% Annuity 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

