International Surrealism Now: Artist Santiago Ribeiro in New York City. 纽约市。Shanghai, Beijing 很快上海、北京 

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Contemporary artists from more than 20 countries around the world China

来自世界20多个国家当代艺术家 中国

Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha, Wuhan, Qingdao Xi'an

Art. 北京 上海 杭州 南京 深圳 广州 成都 重庆 长沙 武汉 青岛 西安

艺术

INTERNATIONAL ART EXHIBITION

SUN RAINBOW EDUCATION CHARITY FUND

国际艺术展

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1784281-0a0e-40c1-89d5-b75588af2422





太阳彩虹教育慈善基金



SUN RAINBOW EDUCATION CHARITY FUND PROJECT

With the fruitful achievements of China's reform and opening-up, China has entered a well-off society in an all-around way.

While making remarkable achievements in the field of economics, the field of culture and art also needs further development. We focus on the operation and management of international high-end artworks, cooperate with outstanding contemporary artists from all over the world, and promote the popularization of humanities and art in Chinese society and international cultural exchanges.

We will hold international art exhibitions in different cities constantly across the country.

Part of the fund's income will be donated to children in poverty-stricken areas for their education.

阳光彩虹教育公益基金项目

随着中国改革开放，各个领域都取得了丰硕成果，我国全面进入小康社会，在经济建设领域取得举世瞩目成绩的同时，文化领域也需要进一步发展。

我们专注于国际高端当代艺术品运营管理，与世界各国优秀当代艺术家深度合作，促进艺术在中国社会中的普及，让人们能从国际文化视野的维度，更好的投入到工作生活中。

我们持续在全国不同城市举办国际艺术展。

基金的部分收入将捐赠给贫困地区儿童教育事业。

圣地亚哥·里贝罗

by Jin Yaotong



Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro is the mentor and promoter of the world's largest surrealist exhibition in the 21st century, Surrealism Now International, which has been exhibited globally as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal.



Times Square in New York, USA has reported his exhibition information many times, and his works have been collected by collectors in many countries.



葡萄牙超现实主义艺术家圣地亚哥·里贝罗（Santiago Ribeiro）是21世纪世界上最大的超现实主义展览“现在国际超现实主义”的导师和推动者，该展览已在全球以及柏林、莫斯科、纽约、达拉斯、洛杉矶、密西西比州等地展出 、印第安纳州、丹佛、华沙、圣南特、巴黎、伦敦、维也纳、北京、佛罗伦萨、马德里、格拉纳达、巴塞罗那、里斯本、贝尔格莱德、黑山、罗马尼亚、日本、台湾、巴西、明斯克、新德里、伊赫拉瓦（捷克共和国） ) 和西西里岛的卡尔塔吉罗内以及葡萄牙的多个城市。



美国纽约时代广场多次报道他的展览信息，作品被多个国家收藏家收藏。





Santiago Ribeiro Paintings, in China 圣地亚哥·里贝罗。 绘画，在中国

Swifts the birds l 2017

oil on canvas

75 x 50 cm

雨燕 l 2017

油画

75 x 50 cm



Pandemic l 2021

oil on canvas

80 x 50 cm

传播 l 2021

油画

80 x 50 cm

Italian video translated to Chinese by Jin Yaotong 意大利语视频翻译成中文 金耀彤 made by 由制成，Vincenzo Cali 文森佐·卡利, Annalina Grasso 安娜丽娜·格拉索, Maurizio Bianucci 毛里齐奥·比亚努奇. https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Yb4y1y7oT/

more info at 更多信息：

http://www.srecf.com/

https://flbook.com.cn/t/n2ZPA2mXza





contacts 联系人：

邮寄地址 Mail Address

中国 河北省 廊坊市 广阳区 爱民道83号 新世界中心办公楼



Xin Shi Jie Building, 83 Ai Min Road, Guang Yang District, Lang Fang City, He Bei Province, China



邮政编码 Postal Code

065000



联系电话 Contact us

+86 13699156131



联系邮箱 E-mail

Jin Yaotong

jinyaotong@outlook.com