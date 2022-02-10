English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10 February 2022, 10:30 EET

Charges against President and CEO Juhani Hintikka dismissed by the Court of Appeal

On 30 October 2020, F-Secure published a release about pending legal proceedings related to the period Juhani Hintikka served as Comptel Corporation’s President and CEO. According to the decision given by the Helsinki Court of Appeal today, 10 February 2022, all charges against Juhani Hintikka over the suspected abuse of insider information in 2014 were dismissed. The final date for filing an application for leave to appeal and an appeal against the decision is 11 April 2022.

“I am very pleased with the decision given by the Helsinki Court of Appeal after this long process. I would like to thank both F-Secure’s and Comptel’s Boards of Directors for their support and trust,” says President and CEO of F-Secure Juhani Hintikka.

Further information:

