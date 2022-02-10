The food processing and handling equipment market is projected to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2021 to USD 175.1 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market by Type, Application, End-product Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792001/?utm_source=GNW





The food processing equipment segment is projected to dominate the food processing and handling equipment market during the forecast period.

The food processing equipment type market has been further segmented into pre-processing and primary processing equipment. One of the key factors driving the food processing equipment market is the growth of the processed food sector, due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products. Further, to provide the highest and consistent quality products, along with keeping the production costs as low as possible, automated processing equipment is increasingly being adopted by food & beverage manufacturers



Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The food processing and handling equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026.The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the food and beverage industry, has created new opportunities for the food processing and handling equipment market.



The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for meat, bakery and dairy items and food items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the food processing and handling equipment market. Many food and beverage companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for food processing and handling equipment.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CXOs, managers, and key executives from various key organizations operating in the food processing and handling equipment market.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others* – 25%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe –30%, Asia Pacific – 35% and RoW** – 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• GEA Group (Germany)

• ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)

• Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland)

• JBT Corporation (US)

• SPX Flow (US)

• Robert Bosch (Germany)

• IMA Group (Italy)

• Multivac (Germany)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

• Middleby Corporation (US)

• Dover Corporation (US)

• Ali Group S.r.l (Italy)

• Electrolux (Sweden)

• Hoshizaki (Japan)

• Global Bakery Solutions (UK)

• Sealtech Engineers (India)

• Dairy Tech India (India)

• Spheretech Packaging India Pvt Ltd (India)

• Align Industry (India)



Research Coverage

The study covers the food processing and handling equipment market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments on the basis of type, end-product form, application and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food processing and handling equipment market segments and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792001/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________