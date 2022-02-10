Global Technical Textiles Market (2021 to 2028) - by Application, Process and Region

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market, By Application, By Process, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An automotive textile is a specialized textile used not only in the automotive and transportation industries, but also in other industries as well. The selection of textile concentrate greatly on aspects such as visual appeal, safety, and comfort. For this reason, automotive textile specialists must have strong understanding of customer's requirements and tastes and must be able to translate them into designing and printing specifications, in line with specific customer needs.
Furthermore, automotive textile designers must also have knowledge of different fabrics, like nylon, silk, velour, and leather and be able to create a design that is compatible and complementary to each of these fabrics.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing investment in R&D of new high-performance woven textile solutions is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Quantum Materials announced to invest US$ 3.5 million to further diversify its business with customized state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for R&D of non-traditional and high-performance woven textile solutions.
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global technical textiles market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Carrington Textiles received the RU status for six of its flame retardant fabrics. The statues was granted under the category of 'flame resistant clothing for protection of industrial personnel against short-duration thermal exposures from fire.'
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global technical textiles market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global technical textiles market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Low & Bonar PLC, Ahlstrom Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), 3M Company, Polymer Group Inc., Milliken & Company Inc., Arville Textiles Ltd., Dickson-Constant, Baltex, and Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global technical textiles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global technical textiles market
