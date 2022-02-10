The personal lubricant market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.86% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Lubricant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228553/?utm_source=GNW

86% during the period 2022–2027.



MARKET OVERVIEW



The increase in Personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable Personal wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for Personal lubricants is the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. Globally, North America will be the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. Thereby, the market demand has a rapid steady growth in APAC countries.



KEY POINTS



• The demand for condoms and Personal lubricants is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations to anticipate the growth.

• Demographical factors such as GDP, disposable income, and others play a significant role in the Personal lubricant market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a substantial demand of Personal lubricant usage owing to better education and high income.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period



• Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction

• Increased demand from baby boomers

• High availability of Personal lubricants

• Evolving gender-neutral tone

• Internet shaping purchasing behavior

• Introduction of private-label brands

• Increased promotional & marketing activities

• Rising penetration of dating applications in APAC

• Personal wellness festivals

• Trade shows & expos spurring growth

• The rising shift towards female customers



The report considers the present scenario of the Personal lubricant market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The water-based Personal lubricant segment accounted for 55.01% of the Personal lubricant market share and held the leading position in 2021, and they are popular among end-users and have a broad customer base. Thereby, it is likely to continue its growth at a steady pace in the coming years. However, by the end of the forecast period, the water-based segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users and account for the largest share in 2027.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Water-Based

• Silicone-Based

• Oil-Based

• Hybrid



Market Segmentation by Gender



• Male

• Female



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline Retail

• Specialty Stores

• Mass Market Players

• Drug Stores/Pharmacies

• Grocery Stores

• Online Retail



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The incremental growth among the top 3 contributing regions is North America with a share of over USD 300 million, followed by APAC and Europe, with an absolute growth of about 66% during the forecast period. Globally, North America was the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. However, the market demand is growing rapidly in APAC countries such as China & India.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• New Zealand

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Peru

• Chile

• Middle East and Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Reckitt Benckiser was the defined leader and the ultimate four Personal lubricant vendors with leading brands such as Durex Play and K-Y Jelly.

• LifeStyles sells its Personal lubricants under its SKYN brand. SKYN Personal lubricants are available in 11 markets, and the company is one of the key leading vendors in the Personal wellness business. The company serves customers with various products, ranging from condoms to Personal lubricants. The company operates with plans for helping the Chinese and other international markets.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• LifeStyles ( LifeStyles Holdco Pte ltd)

• Church & Dwight

• Karex Berhad

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• BioFilm



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• Bodywise

• B.Cumming

• CalExotics

• Cupid Limited

• Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

• Empowered Products

• Good Clean Love

• Guy & O’Neill

• Hathor Professional Skincare

• HLL Lifecare Ltd

• ID Lubricants

• Innovus Pharma

• Kaamastra

• Live Well Brands

• Lovehoney Group

• Mayor Laboratories

• MD Science Lab

• PHE

• PJUR Group

• Sensuous Beauty

• Sliquid

• The Yes Yes Company

• Tenga

• Topco Sales

• Trigg Laboratories

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• XR



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the market size of the Personal lubricant market?

2. What is the growth rate of the sexual lubricant market?

3. What are the key growth enablers in the lubricant industry?

4. Which region dominates the largest share in the Personal lubricant market?

5. What are the trends in the Personal lubricant industry?

