Worldwide Green Building Materials Industry to 2028 - Featuring Alumasc Group, Amvik Systems and BASF Among Others

Green construction is an environmentally friendly building method that reduces waste, protects the environment, and promotes healthy living. Green buildings are constructed with recyclable materials, minimizing waste and increasing energy efficiency. Using recycled materials is not only better for the environment, it also makes homes and offices more attractive to buyers.

Bamboo floors are a popular choice to use in green buildings because they are fast-growing, a natural resource that can provide a natural touch to any space. Available in an array of colors and styles, bamboo flooring is an eco-friendly way to boost the beauty of any room.



Market Dynamics

Rapid growth in the construction sector across developing regions coupled with the growing adoption of advanced building material is fostering growth of the green building materials market. Growing environmental concerns is encouraging innovative green construction material which is again augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, Lafarge Egypt, a member of LafargeHolcim Group, has introduce EcoLabel cement for the first time in Egypt.



On the other hand, the high cost and slowdown of the economy due to the Covid-19 impact is expected to restrict growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the green building materials market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global green building materials market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Alumasc Group Plc, Amvik Systems, BASF SE, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, CertainTeed Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company , Forbo International SA., Interface Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lafarge, and Lhoist UK Ltd/Tradical

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global green building materials market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global green building materials market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By End-user

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Green Building Materials Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Green Building Materials Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Green Building Materials Market, By Application, 2020- 2028 (US$ Mn & Kilo Tons)

6. Global Green Building Materials Market, By End User, 2020- 2028 (US$ Mn & Kilo Tons )

7. Global Green Building Materials Market, By Region, 2020- 2028 (US$ Mn & Kilo Tons)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Alumasc Group Plc

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Amvik System

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

BASF SE

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Bauder Limited

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Binderholz GmbH

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

CertainTeed Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

E.I. du pont de Nemours and Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Forbo International SA.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Interface Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Kingspan Group plc

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Lafarge

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Lhoist UK Ltd/Tradical

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

