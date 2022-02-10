The global mortuary bags market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mortuary Bags Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228552/?utm_source=GNW





INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The growing awareness for the adoption of mortuary bags, advancement in body bags, and rising demand for forensic science are also driving market demand. COVID-19 led to a drastic loss of life and property. Proper and dignified management of the dead is essential for dealing with emergencies and humanitarian crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Several hospitals faced a severe shortage of mortuary bags with an increasing death toll from COVID-19. To manage this shortage, governmental authorities started ordering mass production of these mortuary bags. Several companies increased their manufacturing capacity and produced high amounts of mortuary bags. For instance, Barber Medical, which has the NHS contract for mortuary supplies, increased the availability of polythene bags, known as body pouch bags. This high demand for mortuary bags contributed to the growth of the global market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) increases globally, especially in developing countries. The latest report by WHO revealed that non-communicable diseases related deaths had a sharp rise over the past two decades and is driving demand in the global mortuary bags industry.

• Increased globalization, connectivity is quickly spreading the diseases within hours across the globe. An increase in research on various deadly strains and the chances of getting leaked is also driving demand in the global mortuary bags market.

• The global mortuary bags industry size is projected to grow due growing death rate due to the increasing crime rate in different countries. The retrieval of the dead body from a crime scene and how it is preserved and transported highly affects the appearance and evaluation of any injury or evidence.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the mortuary bags market-



• The rise in Prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases

• High Number of Deaths due to Epidemics

• Mass Production of Mortuary Bags

• Advancement of Mortuary Bags in Forensic Science

• Rising Value of Performing Autopsies



MORTUARY BAGS MARKET SEGMENTS



The segments in the mortuary bags market are-



• Raw Material

• Size

• End-user

• Geography



MORTUARY BAGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Polyethylene has significant advantages of enhanced protection, high adaptability, excellent rigidity, superior flexibility, and is easily recyclable. It is the most preferred material as it is durable, lightweight, cheap, and widely available.

• The heavy-duty & bariatric segment will have an absolute growth rate of 39.41% in the forecast period. The prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled in the last six decades.



Segmentation by Raw Material



• Polyethylene

• PVC, PVA & PEVA

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Others



Segmentation by Size



• Adult

• Heavy Duty & Bariatric

• Children/Infant



Segmentation by End-user



• Hospitals

• Mortuary

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• Europe: Europe has emerged as the most dominating global mortuary bags market region. This is owed to factors such as the expanding aging population affected by chronic diseases, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and the outbreak of epidemics and pandemics.

• North America: Cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the top causes of deaths in North American countries such as the US and Canada. The most common type of cancer death in both sexes was lung cancer, while the most common type of cancer diagnosed was prostate in males and breast in females. These deaths and increases in medical research for different ailments drive market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• North America

• US

• Canada

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the mortuary bags market are Mopec, Extra Packaging, and Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology.

• Global players are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.



Key Vendors



• Mopec

• Extra Packaging

• Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology



Other Prominent Vendors



• 3D Barrier Bags

• Adasu Defense Textile

• Affordable Funeral Supply

• Bi Quadro

• CEABIS

• China Heaven Funeral Supplies

• Classic Plastics

• Coccato & Mezzetti S.r.l.

• Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited (DESCO)

• EIHF Isofroid

• EkoMed

• ELCYA

• ESCO

• EMS Mobil Sistemler A.?.

• ERENLER MED?KAL

• FERNO

• Flexmort

• FRIM d.o.o.

• Hitas Ortopedi First Yardim ve Saglik Urunleri San.Tic. Ltd.Sti

• HYGECO

• J Chemical

• Kanpur Plastipack Limited (KPL)

• Leboo Healthcare Products

• Medical Products

• Med-Tex

• MFC International

• Mobimedical

• Mortech Manufacturing

• Paper Pak Industries

• Peerless Plastics

• Salam International

• SM Scientific Instruments

• Spencer Italia s.r.l.

• Shotton Parmed

• Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

• Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

• Span Surgical

• The One Packing Solution

• Vision Medical

• Van Oostveen Medical B.V.



