The medical swab market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2022–2027

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Swab Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228551/?utm_source=GNW





An increase in the number of research labs, increase in the number of diagnostic centers raising prevalence of the HAIs are some of the major driving factors in the global medical swabs market. Technological advancements like automatic swabs, lollipop swabs, self-administering swabs are largely impacting the market. This is increasing the demand as there is better user-friendly usage. The continuous focus of vendors on technological advances and improvements has led to the development of highly advanced and innovative products.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical swabs market –



• 3D Printed Swabs for COVID-19 Testing

• Launch of Automated Medical Swabs

• Technological Advancements in Medical Swabs

• Increasing Scope for the Swab Tests

• Increasing Demand for Mass COVID-19 Testing

• Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs



MEDICAL SWABS MARKET SEGMENTS



• During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), due to the lack of enough medical swabs and lack of domestic manufacturing facilities, started using cotton-made swabs for COVID-19 sampling. This increased the demand for cotton swabs in the market.

• The nasal swabs are preferred more in the swab test market as nasal swabs provide more comfort to the patients, and the sensitivity, accuracy of detection is still the same. This increases the demand for nasal swab usage in healthcare settings.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Cotton

• Rayon

• Polyester

• Foam

• Others



Market Segmentation by Application



• Laboratory Testing

• Specimen Collection

• Others



Market Segmentation by Sample Type



• Nasal

• Oral

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-users



• Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe: According to a recent European multicentre study, the proportion of infected patients in intensive care units can be as high as 51%, primarily due to HAIs. Increased frequency of infection is associated with the use of invasive devices, particularly central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators. This will propel the medical swabs market growth.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Germany

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Columbia

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the medical swabs market are Puritan, COPAN Diagnostics, Origin and, Becton Dickinson and Company.

• 3D-Printing medical swabs was a revolutionary step in the medical swabs market. 3D printing reduced the cost of the medical swabs by one-tenth their previous price. There is a massive opportunity in the market for vendors.



Key Vendors



• Puritan Medical Products

• COPAN Diagnostics

• Origin

• Becton Dickinson and Company



Other Prominent Vendors



• AdvaCare Pharma

• Advin Health Care

• Aptaca Spa

• Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co.

• ABclonal Inc

• CML Biotech

• Cofide Biotech

• Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory

• Chemtronics

• CAIG Laboratories

• Dynarex

• FL Medical

• Formlabs

• FortiusBio

• GPC Medical

• ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics

• Jinan Babio Biotechnology

• Jianerkang Medical

• Malvern Medical Developments Ltd

• MG Chemicals

• Medical Wire & Equipment

• Polymedicure (Polymed)

• Pathkits

• Q-TIPS

• Super Brush

• Shanghai Snwi Medical

• Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology

• TULIPS

• Teel Plastics



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the global medical swab market?

2. What are the latest trends in the global medical swab market?

3. What is the COVID-19 effect on the medical swabs market?

4. Who are the key players in the medical swab market?

5. What are the segments discussed in the medical swab market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228551/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________