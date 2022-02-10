Global Titanium Ore Market 2022 By Key Players, Size, Demand by Region, Various Types, Raw Materials, Production, Supply, Industrial Usage, Recent Trends, Growth and Outlook 2028

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Titanium Ore Market size to gain momentum owing to the rising environmental concerns during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “ Global Titanium Ore Market, 2022-2028 .” Titanium is a radiant transition metal with high strength and low density. It is a complex element. It's silver in color and has a strong resistance to corrosion. This product's primary end-users are the aviation and aerospace sectors. Because of its small weight, the metal is commonly utilized in spacecraft, ships, aircraft, and electrodes. Over the projected period, the Titanium Ore market growth is expected to be driven by its increasing use in anodic spark depositions and large-scale exhausts. Because of the growing demand for pure titanium and its commercial applications in the maritime, industrial, biomechanical, and automotive sectors, the Titanium Ore mining industry is expected to rise fast.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Rio Tinto

Tronox

Kenmare Resources

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources

Lomon Billions Group

Iluka Resources

Indian Rare Earths Ltd

Base Resourse

TiZir Limited

Chongqing Iron & Steel Group

Kronos

VV Minerals

Group DF

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market in 2020. Several countries have gone into lockdown due to the threat of a pandemic. Several end-user industries, such as aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others, suffered as a result of supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Titanium Ore Market share during the forecast period. The presence of vast quantities of Titanium Ore, particularly in India, has propelled Asia Pacific to the forefront of the global market. The market is predicted to rise because of the rising demand for lightweight automobiles in developing economies, particularly in India and China. With India's developing transportation and automobile industries, the use of Titanium Ore in the production of welding electrodes is continuously increasing.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Ilmenite

Titanium Slag

Rutile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Titanium Dioxide

Welding Flux

Titanium Metal

Leading players are embracing cutting-edge marketing strategies, technology breakthroughs, mergers and acquisitions, and other novel ways.

Allegheny Technologies Inc. completed its $883 million cash and stock acquisition of Ladish Co. Inc. in November 2020. The combination emphasizes the firms' involvement in supplying aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with materials and components.

