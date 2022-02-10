Pinkmatter Joins SkyWatch's TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a leading provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) Earth observation aggregation and data management platforms for satellite operators, announced today at the SmallSat Symposium the addition of Pinkmatter to its roster of TerraStream Certified Solutions Providers. Launched in December 2021, the Certified Solutions Provider program provides SkyWatch's TerraStream customers with industry-leading, end-to-end solutions to optimize and shorten their path to revenue.

Pinkmatter's first engagement under the Certified Solutions Provider program is with Polish satellite operator SatRevolution. SatRevolution launched its STORK-1 and STORK-2 satellites via Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket last month.

Pinkmatter is providing its FarEarth small satellite (SmallSat) solution for the STORK constellation, supporting Level 0 to orthorectified image processing for the mission. Additionally, Pinkmatter will assist with the radiometric and geometric quality of the data by performing Calibration and Validation (Cal/Val) services, which will be done during the commissioning and in-orbit operational life-cycle phases of the mission.

For over 20 years, Pinkmatter has been developing and delivering specialized ground segment and image processing software for Earth observation satellite missions of various sizes. Addressing NewSpace requirements, Pinkmatter also generates custom precision sensor models, performs full calibration and validation of imagery data, and offers low latency, customized information extraction applications and services.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pinkmatter to the TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider program," says Joel Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at SkyWatch. "We're on a mission to democratize remote sensing data, and working with domain experts like Pinkmatter to deliver critical steps of the Earth observation value chain allows us to help forge new paths into space."

"We enter the TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider program with great enthusiasm," says Wolfgang Lueck, Managing Director at Pinkmatter North America. "We look forward to assisting Earth Observation data providers in making their data ready for market. We believe that offering high-quality Cal/Val technology and Level 0 to ortho processing, which seamlessly plug processed EO data into SkyWatch's platform, will provide much value to the NewSpace community."

