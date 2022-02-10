Global 5G (Systems Integration and Services) Market Key Players (Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson, Microsoft, Cisco) Competitor Analysis, Opportunities, Investments, Acquisitions, Mergers, New Technologies, Growth and Forecast 2028

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G (Systems Integration and Services) Market 2022-28:

With global economy restoration, 5g (System Integration And Services) Market size is going to have noteworthy changes when compared to last year. The changes would be due to rising demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity that enables organizations to have upgraded networks to enhance overall efficiency in operations. According to our studies, 5g (System Integration And Services) has a CAGR of 36.3% over the forecast period. 5g (System Integration And Services) will have a valuation of USD 1154.6 million by 2028 with current valuation standing on USD 132.1 million in 2021. It is expected to rise by % between the duration of 2021 and 2022. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “ Global 5G (Systems Integration and Services) Market, 2022-2028 ”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Huawei

Ericsson

Cisco

IBM (Red Hat)

Microsoft

Juniper Networks

Accenture

Oracle

NEC

ZTE

The COVID-19 pandemic was the testament of the networking technologies, connectivity became a crucial part that helped people in socializing, working, and studying online. Integration of 5G services enabled the use of telemedicine, gaming, and video calls. The path forward has highlighted the need for investments in 5G and potential to tackle greater challenges ahead which may result in 5g (System Integration And Services) Market growth.

Key players of the 5g (System Integration And Services) Market are Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, and etc.

Global 5G (Systems Integration and Services) market share is segmented on the basis of product application, type, key regions and its countries, and key players.

Based on product type; the market is divided into IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, and others.

On the basis of product application; the market is divided into private 5G networks and cybersecurity.

Geographically; the market is divided into Americas includes United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil, Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Europe includes Germany, U.K., Russia, France, Italy, and France, and Middle East & Africa includes Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

