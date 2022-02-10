The low VOC adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low VOC Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228550/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing the adoption of low VOC adhesives in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil in their numerous industries boosts the market growth. The declining usage of solvent-based products is creating an opportunity for hot melt, reactive, and water-based adhesives. This is positively impacting the global low VOC adhesive market. The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make low VOC adhesives suitable for any industry. Currently, the regulations in most countries to limit VOC emissions in adhesives will positively impact the industry.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Increasing demand from the packaging industry will drive the Low VOC adhesive market growth. Water-based and hot melt adhesives are mainly preferred in the paper and packaging industry.

• There is an increasing demand for improved air quality, increased awareness about the health risk, and to save the environment from the depletion of the ozone layer. This has led to the incorporation of low VOC products in the building & construction industry, gaining traction worldwide, thus increasing product sales.

• There has been an increasing adoption of polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives in bookbinding, product packaging, and footwear manufacturing. The fact that polyurethane-based products are stronger than water-based and hot melt products is driving the segment growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the low VOC adhesive market-



• Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

• New Construction and Home Improvement Activity

• Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives

• High Demand for Light Weight Vehicles

• Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives

• High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



LOW VOC ADHESIVE MARKET SEGMENTS



The segments covered in the market report are-



• Technology

• Resin

• End-User

• Geography



MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Water-based type held the largest Low VOC adhesive market share based on technology. This is attributed to its properties of being lightweight, less usage while forming a bond, and the absence of volatile organic compounds in the product. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are the most used product amongst consumer goods because they are suitable for bonding various substrates such as paper, plastic, metal, wood, and glass.

• The paper & packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of low VOC adhesives. The building & construction segment will ha



By Technology:



• Water-Based

• Hot Melt

• Pressure Sensitive

• Reactive



By Resin



• Polyvinyl Acetate

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

• Epoxy

• Styrenic Block Copolymer

• Others



By End-User



• Paper & Packaging,

• Building & Construction

• Furniture

• Automotive & Transportation

• Leather & Footwear

• Consumer & DIY

• Medical Devices

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• APAC: APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the low VOC adhesive industry. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for low VOC producers. China has been the leading market in APAC, whereas India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value from 2021 to 2027.

• North America: The demand for low-VOC specialty adhesives in North America is

• driven by stringent regulations concerning the use of toxic chemical formulations in chemically curing adhesives. The construction industry’s recovery in North America after the economic slowdown also enhances opportunities in the market.



By Geography



• North America

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

• APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Spain



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the industry are 3M Company, Sika, B Fuller, Henkel, and Arkema.

• Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share.

• Manufacturers should focus on simplifying the application of low VOC adhesives, such as easier application with a glue gun or in cartridges.



Key Vendors



• 3M

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller

• Henkel

• Arkema (Bostik)



Other Prominent Vendors



• Ashland

• Delo

• Huntsman International LLC

• Dymax

• Permatex

• Beacon Adhesives

• Jowat

• PPG industries

• Pidilite Industries

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Lord Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Alfa Adhesives

• Uniseal

• Roberts Consolidated Industries

• IFS Industries

• Infinity Bond Adhesives

• Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

• Franklin International



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the global status of the Low VOC adhesive market?

2. What is majorly driving the low VOC adhesives industry?

3. What are the key market opportunities for the vendors?

4. What are the upcoming advancements in the low VOC adhesive industry?

