Insights on the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Medtronic, Stryker and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market valued USD20.93 billion in 2020, and the market is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 5.56% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to achieve market value of USD28.54 billion by 2026.

Increasing preferences towards minimally invasive surgeries to avoid physical scar marks and painful recovery, is driving the growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market in the upcoming five years. Also, increasing instances of prolonged & chronic diseases where surgeries are a must as a treatment method, is also driving the market growth. Chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, cancer, etc. requires surgical approaches.

Minimally invasive devices are technologically advanced and require rather small entry points to enter the human body. Complications of surgeries like cancer removal surgeries, endoscopic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, etc. has also increased surgeons inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, to avoid mistakes, post op-pain for patient, over bleeding, or other complications. Furthermore, increased investment in the healthcare sector, consistent research and innovative medical devices development by multiple market players further substantiates the growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market in the forecast period, until 2026.



Technological advancement in the existent medical devices demands financial and research investments from the market players, and the manufactured medical devices are also required to get approvals through clinical trials to be commercialized and utilized for patient treatment, that may restrain market growth.



The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market is segmented by type, surgery type, end-user, regional distribution, and company. Based on type, the market is segmented into handheld instruments, surgical scopes, cutting instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices and others. Handheld instruments consist of graspers, retractors/elevators, dilators, suturing instruments, and others. Surgical scopes consist of laparoscopes, gastroscope, cystoscope, ureteroscope, and others. Cutting instruments consist of trocar's and other MIS instruments.

Guiding devices are guiding catheters and guidewires. Electrosurgical devices include electrosurgery instruments & accessories, electrosurgery generators, and patient return electrodes. Handheld instruments are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing demand for precision during surgeries. Moreover, surge in the demand for technologically advanced surgical devices like graspers, retractors, and elevators are anticipated support the market growth in the future five years.



Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Conmed Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Biolitec AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, are some of the major players operating in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

