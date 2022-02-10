Worldwide Plant-based Protein Industry to 2031 - Featuring Crown Soya Protein, Devansoy and Fuji Oil Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Protein Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has recently published a market study on the plant-based protein market. It provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based protein market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the plant-based protein market will grow during the forecast period of 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elaborated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information is intended to help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based protein market during the forecast period.



The study is intended to offer a holistic market overview to stakeholders in the plant-based proteins, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, cultivators, brands and investors, and to help them develop winning growth strategies. Stakeholders in the plant-based protein market, which include investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, and business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the publisher's study.



The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting expansion of the market. It also offers actionable insights into the future trends in the plant-based protein market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based protein market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Plant-based Protein Market Report

Which country will continue to remain the most profitable market for plant-based protein market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for plant-based proteins during the assessment period?

How will the changing trends impact the plant-based protein market?

How can market players capitalize on the low-hanging opportunities in the plant-based protein market in developed countries?

Which companies are leading the plant-based protein market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the plant-based protein market to catapult their position at the forefront?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features



5. Global Plant-based Protein Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

5.1. Historical Market Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (in Metric Tons) Projections, 2021-2031



6. Global Plant-based Protein Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Plant-based Protein Market Demand Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Market Background

8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

8.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

8.1.2. Global Industry Value Added

8.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook

8.1.4. Global Food Security Index Outlook

8.1.5. Global Rank - Ease of Doing Business

8.1.6. Global Rank - Trading Across Borders

8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Feed Industry Market

8.2.1. Manufacturer/Processors

8.2.2. Supply Chain and Logistics

8.2.3. Wholesalers/Traders

8.2.4. Retailers

8.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Beverage Industry

8.4. COVID-19 Risk Assessment/Impact

8.5. Global Animal Feed Industry Outlook

8.6. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

8.7. Products offered by Key Players

8.8. End User Industry Demand Analysis

8.9. Key Certifications/Claims

8.10. Key Regulations

8.11. Market Dynamics

8.11.1. Drivers

8.11.2. Restraints

8.11.3. Opportunity Analysis

8.12. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact



9. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction / Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Product Type, 2016-2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2021-2031

9.3.1. Soy Protein

9.3.2. Wheat Protein

9.3.3. Pea Protein

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type



10. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Form

10.1. Introduction / Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Form, 2016-2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Form, 2021-2031

10.3.1. Isolate

10.3.2. Concentrate

10.3.3. Others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form



11. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Application

11.1. Introduction / Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Application, 2016-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Supplements & Nutritional Powders

11.3.2. Beverages

11.3.3. Protein & Nutritional Powders

11.3.4. Bakery & Snacks

11.3.5. Breakfast Cereals

11.3.6. Meat Products

11.3.7. Dairy Products

11.3.8. Infant Nutrition

11.3.9. Animal Feed

11.3.10. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

12. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

13. North America Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

14. Latin America Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Europe Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. South Asia Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. East Asia Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

18. Oceania Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

20.2. Market Concentration

20.3. Market Presence Analysis



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Deep Dive

21.2.1. AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.

21.2.1.1. Overview

21.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.1.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.1.4. Key Developments

21.2.1.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.2. Batory Foods.

21.2.2.1. Overview

21.2.2.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.2.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.2.4. Key Developments

21.2.2.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.3. Ag Processing Inc.

21.2.3.1. Overview

21.2.3.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.3.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.3.4. Key Developments

21.2.3.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co

21.2.4.1. Overview

21.2.4.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.4.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.4.4. Key Developments

21.2.4.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.5. Biopress S.A.S

21.2.5.1. Overview

21.2.5.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.5.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.5.4. Key Developments

21.2.5.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.6. Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

21.2.6.1. Overview

21.2.6.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.6.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.6.4. Key Developments

21.2.6.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.7. Cargill Inc.

21.2.7.1. Overview

21.2.7.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.7.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.7.4. Key Developments

21.2.7.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.8. CHS Inc

21.2.8.1. Overview

21.2.8.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.8.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.8.4. Key Developments

21.2.8.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.9. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

21.2.9.1. Overview

21.2.9.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.9.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.9.4. Key Developments

21.2.9.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.10. Crown Soya Protein Group

21.2.10.1. Overview

21.2.10.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.10.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.10.4. Key Developments

21.2.10.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.11. Devansoy Inc.

21.2.11.1. Overview

21.2.11.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.11.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.11.4. Key Developments

21.2.11.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.12. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

21.2.12.1. Overview

21.2.12.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.12.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.12.4. Key Developments

21.2.12.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.13. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

21.2.13.1. Overview

21.2.13.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.13.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.13.4. Key Developments

21.2.13.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.14. Glanbia plc

21.2.14.1. Overview

21.2.14.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.14.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.14.4. Key Developments

21.2.14.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.15. Gushen Group Co., Ltd.

21.2.15.1. Overview

21.2.15.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.15.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.15.4. Key Developments

21.2.15.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.16. Ingredion Inc.

21.2.16.1. Overview

21.2.16.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.16.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.16.4. Key Developments

21.2.16.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.17. ROQUETTE FRERES

21.2.17.1. Overview

21.2.17.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.17.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.17.4. Key Developments

21.2.17.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.18. Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd.

21.2.18.1. Overview

21.2.18.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.18.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.18.4. Key Developments

21.2.18.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.19. The Scoular Company

21.2.19.1. Overview

21.2.19.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.19.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.19.4. Key Developments

21.2.19.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.20. Wilmar International Ltd.

21.2.20.1. Overview

21.2.20.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.20.3. Sales Footprint

21.2.20.4. Key Developments

21.2.20.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.21. Others (Available on Request)



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



