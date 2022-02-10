Outlook on the Cosmetic Dyes Global Market to 2028 - 3D Printed Make-up Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Dyes Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report on the global cosmetic dyes market states that the market is estimated to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.91% over the forecasted period 2021-2028.



Factors such as a rise in disposable income, the surge in women's workforce, inclusive make-up colors, and social media influence support the robust growth of the studied market. Social media plays a crucial role in targeting potential customers. Several trends and influencers have enhanced the demand for various cosmetic products in recent years, ultimately increasing the need for cosmetic dyes.



However, stringent rules and increasing awareness pertaining to chemical side effects hamper the expansion of the global market.



The global cosmetic dyes market comprises Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the cosmetic dyes market during the considered phase. This robust growth can be attributed to the presence of prominent companies such as Arlex Chemi and Dystar Group. Moreover, the rising income, increasing purchasing power, and changing lifestyles are other factors supplementing the demand for cosmetic products. Several consumers are inclining towards the western lifestyle, which has fueled the demand for make-up, skincare, and personal care products. Thus, this growth in demand for cosmetic products will propel the cosmetic dyes market's growth in the region.



Dystar Group, Pylam Products Company Inc, Clariant, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Koel Colours Pvt Ltd, Merck Group, Vivify Speciality Ingredients, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited, BASF, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Chromatech Incorporated, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Dayglo Color Corporation, Arlex Chemi Pvt Ltd, and Lanxess are renowned companies in the cosmetic dyes market.



BASF provides petrochemicals, intermediates, care chemicals, and others. It operates through various segments, including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agriculture solutions. The company serves clients across various sectors like transportation, energy, construction, consumer goods, health and nutrition, and electronics, among others. BASF has operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It is headquartered in Germany.



