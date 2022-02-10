The Energy Bar Market is expected to grow by $ 1.09 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Bar Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227684/?utm_source=GNW

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the energy bar market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition and rising product innovation in energy bars. In addition, the increasing demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The energy bar market in North America analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The energy bar market in North America is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the high demand for energy bars from millennial populationas one of the prime reasons driving the energy bar market growth in North America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on energy bar market in North America covers the following areas:

• Energy bar market sizing

• Energy bar market forecast

• Energy bar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy bar market vendors in North America that include Clif Bar and Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McKee Foods, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Probar LLC, and Simply Good Foods USA Inc. Also, the energy bar market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

