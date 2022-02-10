Sanofi's vaccine are the most administered pediatric vaccines in the world

Lyon, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study shows that Sanofi Pasteur is the global leader in the aP-based pediatric combination vaccines market including hexavalent, pentavalent and school entry booster vaccines.

What are those vaccines and at what age are they administered?



Hexavalent vaccines are six in-one combination vaccines that protect babies from 2 months old against diphtheria (D), tetanus (T), pertussis (P), poliomyelitis (IPV) and hepatitis B and diseases caused by Haemophilus influenza type b, whilst pentavalent vaccines target all but hepatitis B





As immunity wanes over time and children are at greater risk of infection once they start school, a “school entry booster “ is further administered between the ages of 3 and 7.



Key numbers show that: More than 310 million doses of pediatric combination vaccines were administered in 2020 Hevavalent vaccine:

22 millions doses of Sanofi Pasteur’s Hexaxim® were used in 2020, representing 67% of the global market share. It was followed by Infanrix Hexa® from GSK with 26%.

3.8 million doses of hexavalent vaccine were used for preterm infants.

It is the only vaccine used for preterm babies among 16 countries including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Macedonia, and Norway.



Pentavalent vaccine:

21 millions doses of Sanofi Pasteur’ Pentaxim® were used in 2020 representing 62% of the global market share.

It is the only brand used in the national immunization schedule of 11 countries including Turkey, Russia, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Serbia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Lithuania, China, and India



Entry school booster:

Nearly 10 million doses of tetravalent school entry booster vaccines were administered in 2020. Tetraxim® by Sanofi Pasteur represents 47% of these.



Overall, Europe is the biggest user of the aP based combination vaccines with 38% market share for hexavalent vaccines, 36% for pentavalent vaccines, and 48% for school entry booster vaccines.



