Komprise Channel Chief Recognized by CRN

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Larry Dabrow, director of North America channel sales at Komprise, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership. In January, Komprise was named Best in Data Management Software by StorageNewsletter and a finalist in SearchStorage Products of the Year.



Larry Dabrow has a 20-year record driving multi-million-dollar growth in the enterprise IT and cloud sector. Prior to Komprise, Dabrow worked in senior channel and sales roles at Dell, EMC, FalconStor and Ingram Micro. His accomplishments at Komprise include the successful launch in 2021 of the Komprise Konnect Channel Program which has thus far increased revenue opportunities by 20 percent.

Komprise partners—spanning regional resellers to large global IT integrators and VARs such as Technologent, Mainline, Computacenter and CDW —can address urgent enterprise demand for smart cloud data migrations, move beyond storage management to data management and help both IT and the business leverage unstructured data for new value through artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Komprise had more than 400 customer and partner graduates from the Komprise Technical Professional training program in 2021, up 80% from the previous year.

“Larry’s focus and contributions have been instrumental in building a channel program that has helped us deliver multiple years of combined 100%+ growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR),” says Mike Munoz, chief revenue officer at Komprise. “We think 2022 will be a standout year for our global channel-driven business as enterprise customers are looking beyond storage cost savings to generating long-term value from unstructured data, which are the two main value propositions the Komprise platform is now delivering to the market.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

