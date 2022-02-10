Functional Mushrooms Market Size, Growth and Research by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional mushrooms market is expected to gain momentum from growing awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Functional Mushrooms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cordyceps, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, Chaga), By Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.” According to the report, there is a rise in the consumption of functional food in developed as well as emerging countries across the world. Also, increasing demand for functional mushrooms from several end-use industries will contribute to the global market growth during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the outlook of the functional mushrooms market with ongoing trends. It presents various market dynamics, namely, growth drivers, restraints, key developments, and challenges that are impelling the present global market scenario. Furthermore, it provides elaborate information regarding the market segments including quantitative and qualitative research, by mentioning the effect of economic and non-economic aspects.

Reishi and Cordyceps Segments to Dominate Owing to Several Medicinal Benefits

In terms of type, the functional mushrooms market is categorized into cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, shiitake, lion’s mane, and chaga. Amongst these, the reishi type of mushroom is expected to dominate the global market, followed by cordyceps during the forecast period. Both have high medicinal properties and they are capable of boosting immune health. The Chaga type of mushrooms is projected to showcase significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for producing numerous functional beverages and tea. It is capable of enhancing digestive health.

Key Companies Covered in the Functional Mushrooms Market research report are:

Half Hill Farm Inc. (U.S.)

Real Mushrooms (Canada)

Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

Nikkei Marketing Limited

Concord Farms

Rebbl

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

Mitoku Co. Ltd

Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc. (Canada)

Yuguo Farms (U.S.)

For the Biome Partners Up with Om Mushroom to Produce Skincare Products

For the Biome, a revolutionary wellness company, based in the U.S., announced its collaboration with Om Mushroom, a leading producer of organic functional mushrooms, headquartered in Carlsbad in May 2019. For the first time, this collaboration will allow both companies to produce a nutrient-rich, advanced topical solution for mind-body wellness, skincare, and beauty. For the Biome chose Om to be its partner as the latter is well-known for creating the most efficacious and purest products that are certified organic and are cultivated in the U.S. For Biome will incorporate Om’s mushrooms in their own research activities as they showcase potential benefits for reduced free radical production by inflammatory cells, cellular antioxidant protection, and mitochondrial membrane potential.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit notable growth and it will hold a significant functional mushrooms market share in the coming years. The populaces in this region are rapidly shifting towards functional food products, which is a significant confectionery market trend that will eventually propel the market. Combined with this, there is a rise in the imports of functional mushrooms by major countries, namely France, Italy, and Germany. It will also boost the market in this region.

Increasing Cultivation and Production of Functional Mushrooms to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global functional mushrooms market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to acquire the largest share in the functional mushrooms market during the forthcoming years. It would occur due to the increasing production and cultivation of a wide variety of mushrooms in emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and others. Additionally, a rise in the consumption rate of functional mushrooms due to their health benefits is likely to contribute to market growth in this region. Mushroom is also exported from Asia Pacific to many other developed countries, which in turn, will affect the market positively.

