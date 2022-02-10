The Worldwide Cloud Gaming Industry is Expected to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Gaming Market By Offering, By Device Type, By Solution, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market size is expected to reach $14.01 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 64.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud gaming refers to a form of gaming that is based on cloud technology. It is designed in a way that allows the users to operate and play a variety of games on remote servers that streams the whole game on the device with which the cloud is connected to. Cloud gaming technology, unlike conventional gaming procedures that runs on the local disk spaces of the gaming device, works as an integration into the cloud technology with lesser requirement of user's device storage. In other words, Cloud gaming is also called gaming-as-a-service.

For using cloud gaming technology, the user needs a cloud gaming platform which is provided by the developer organization of the game with a subscription pack. These platforms run in a similar fashion like remote desktops and video-on-demand services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with being a hazardous and contagious virus, arrived as an opportunity for the cloud gaming market. Due to the lockdown and strict stay-at-home orders by the government of all the countries, the cloud gaming market observed a rise in the number of the gamers. People across the world were restricted to step out of their homes without any necessary reasons as well as the infrastructure of all the primary, secondary, and tertiary occupations were shattered. Along with the rising demand for cloud games, the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the cloud gaming market negatively. The cloud games that rely on external DVDs to run, faced a significant downfall in the cloud gaming market.

Market Growth Factors:

Minimized restrictions for high-end specifications and freedom for cross-platform gaming

A lot of games across the gaming industry demand high-end PCs with ultra-advanced specifications and external sources like graphic cards and additional RAM, which deprives the gamers, without access to these resources, from the gaming experiences. Cloud gaming allows the users to play a wide range of games on a variety of compatible devices without any restrictions of high-end specifications as well as other external resources.

Due to the advent of cloud gaming services in the gaming industry, gamers are now enabled to play games with intensive graphics smoothly on their low-end devices with lesser specifications. The operation of cloud games runs on the capabilities of network connections. The high-scale infrastructure developed intending to smoothen the cloud gaming experience, allows the user to run graphic-intense games on their low-spec devices like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and other devices.

Increasing trend of gaming communities

With the increasing interest and attention of people toward rising trend of gaming communities is one of the reason that is encouraging cloud gaming. While playing on cloud gaming platforms, the developers allow the gamers to form a new gaming community or join an existing one on the developer provided cloud gaming platform. The gaming community allow the gamers to interact with various gamers across the world respective to the language and preferences selected by the user. Gaming communities also enable the user to join clans and crews so they can play with few particular gamers across the platform.

Market Restraining Factor:

Addiction to cloud games due to increased access

The diffusion of cloud gaming trend is constantly rising due to the increased access to these games, that too in a very low prices. More people are now capable of reaching cloud games and platforms. With the rising number of cloud game players across the world, the problem of addiction to these games occurs. People have a complete remote access of these games that may increase the vulnerability towards the addiction of these games which can put negative impacts on their mental health. In addition, addiction to these games is expected to disrupt the productivity along with mental well-being.

Offering Outlook

Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Infrastructure and Gaming Platform Services. The advent of the cloud gaming platforms offers a range of lucrative opportunities to the key market players to improvise and invest in the prevailing games and expand their library by providing more content to their users.

Device Outlook

Based on Device Type, the market is segmented into Smartphones, PCs & Laptops, Gaming Consoles, Tablets, Smart TVs and HMDs. HMD segment is anticipated to observe the fastest CAGR in the cloud gaming market. There is a large amount of investments dedicated to the development and enhancements in HMDs. Head mounted devices are designed to be worn on the head and sync with eyes while connecting it with a gaming controller to play cloud games.

Solution Outlook

Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Video Streaming and File Streaming. The file streaming aspect of the cloud gaming market allows the user to download a small portion of the overall game content into their gaming systems in form of bits while the rest of the content keeps downloading in the background while the game is being played.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, the North America emerged as the leading region of the market and is expected to showcase a similar trend even during the forecasting period. The region is home to many developed countries and a hub for rapidly enhancing efficient & advanced technologies. The rapid developments and advancements in the technologies across the region are a key reason for the increased adoption of cloud gaming methods. Thus, these factors is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecasting period.

Cardinal Matrix - Cloud Gaming Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Cloud Gaming Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

