The Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market is expected to grow by $ 187.45 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the floating LNG power vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of LNG as an energy source and rising global oil and gas consumption. In addition, the increased adoption of LNG as an energy source is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floating LNG power vessel market analysis includes the vessel type segment and geographic landscape.



The floating LNG power vessel market is segmented as below:

By Vessel Type

• Power barge

• Power ship



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• North America

• South America



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floating LNG power vessel market covers the following areas:

• Floating LNG power vessel market sizing

• Floating LNG power vessel market forecast

• Floating LNG power vessel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating LNG power vessel market vendors that include Becker Marine Systems GmbH, Chiyoda Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Wison Group. Also, the floating LNG power vessel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

