Plant Growth Chambers Market Size to Reach Over USD 622.58 Million by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plant Growth Chambers Market size is expected to reach over USD 622.58 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

With limited arable land, increased food demand, and rising population are the major determinants in the Global Plant Growth Chambers Market growth. Plant growing rooms are used for gardening and commercial farming to study environmental impacts and plant conditions. They are used to learn the quality and different measures of grains, potatoes, tobacco, soybeans, and other crops. Rising commercial cultivation is also a determinant that contributes to the global market growth. Rising investment in R&D to enhance the quantity and quality of food is also a determinant for the market growth. Additionally, new advances in technology in bioengineering are a determinant in promoting the growth of plant growth chambers market in the near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Plant Growth Chambers Market by Equipment Type (Reach-in, Walk-in), by Application (Short plant, Tall Plant, Others), by End Use (Clinical research, Academic research), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Plant Growth Chambers Market:

Conviron (Canada)

Thermo Fisher (US)

Percival Scientific (US)

CARON (US)

BINDER (Germany)

Weisstechnik (Germany)

Aralab (Portugal)

Saveer Biotech (India)

Hettich Benelux (Netherlands)

BRS bvba (Belgium)

Freezers (India)

Darwin Chambers (US)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Demand for Food and Food Security

Need to feed the rising population globally, coupled with rising demand for agricultural practices which are sustainable, fuelled a substantial increase in demand for the market worldwide. According to FAO, production in agricultural sector is likely to rise two-fold over the coming 3-4 decades, to meet the rising population demand. Need to produce higher quantities of food is driving the demand for new and innovative technologies for a viable crop production. Hence, there is broader recognition and acceptance of the rising benefits of the market for plant growth chambers in emerging and developed nations. Furthermore, amount of per-person arable land is declining and the population is rising, therefore, crop-yields globally must expand to meet the production needs for food.

Opportunity: Increasing Plant Tissue Culture Research & Development Activities

Rising plant tissue culture Research & Development activities is one of the key factors fuelling to the market growth. Increasing research on the market for the development of the nutritional need in a controlled environment of the plant is driving the demand for the market for plant growth chambers. Additionally, rising government funding for the evolution of disease-free plants is further boosting the market growth. However, huge costs with respect to the plant growth chambers market can hinder the market growth. Increasing research on innovative and new product development will give ample opportunities for growth to the market in the coming years.

Regional Trends

North America is the largest market currently for plant growth chambers across the globe, with nations, like the U.S., Mexico and Canada, demonstrating adoption of incubators for a sustainable and controlled plant growth massively. This is attributed largely to the decreasing arable land, which aroused the plant growth chambers demand in the U.S. and other nations. These chambers are substantially utilized in the region to avert the disturbances in the consistent food supply and develop quality and innovative plants that are free of diseases. Existence of major players, such as Caron, Thermo Fisher, and Conviron is contributing majorly to the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increase in the plant growth chambers use in the field of cosmetic industries and academic research organizations is another major factor fuelling the plant growth chambers demand in the region.

Key Findings

Short plants to hold a significant market share: Several benefits such as maximum application of growth area and characteristics like uniform control of temperature and low light are likely to fuel the segment in the plant growth chambers market.

Several benefits such as maximum application of growth area and characteristics like uniform control of temperature and low light are likely to fuel the segment in the plant growth chambers market. Plant growth to hold a significant market share: Rise in agriculture products demand and benefits which plant growth chambers offers such as prevention from bacterial or fungal contamination are key factors that are likely to fuel this segment in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Plant Growth Chambers Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Plant Growth Chambers Market?

How will the Plant Growth Chambers Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Plant Growth Chambers Market?

What is the Plant Growth Chambers market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Plant Growth Chambers Market throughout the forecast period?

