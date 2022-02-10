2022 Statistics: Polymerization Initiator Market Size Will Surpass $5.05 Billion at 4.5% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polymer initiator is a singer monomer (single molecule that can form chemical bonds) that is capable of multiply and form bonds. The most widely used initiators produce free radicals (reactive atoms or groups of atoms that contain odd numbers of electrons); examples include peroxides and aliphatic azo compounds used to polymerize vinyl chloride, methyl methacrylate, and other monomers. Rising Research and Development (R&D) in developing monomers to accelerate polymerization process is considered to be one of the driving factors for polymerization initiator market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Polymerization Initiator Market by Type (Persulfate, Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Active Species), by Application (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, Polystyrene), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021. The global polymerization initiator market size is expected to reach USD 5.05 Billion by 2028, exhibiting at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Polymerization Initiator Market:

Arkema (France)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese (US)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

United Initiators (Germany)

Adeka Corporation (Japan)

LANXESS (Germany)



Market Overview:

Increasing Innovations in initiators to Accelerate Polymerization is Expected to Drive the Market.

The Polymerization Process is without complete with the influence of polymerization initiation. Initiator is very important to complete the reaction process and carry out polymerization. Many key players such as DOW chemicals are investing huge funds for the R&D of polymerization initiators. For instance, recently DOW chemicals have found the multifunctional cyclobutene peroxide polymerization initiators which is comprising at least one cyclobutene moiety linked through the aromatic ring to at least one peroxide containing group which catalyse free radical polymerizations, as well as participate in cyclobutene initiated ring opening polymerizations. The cyclobutene peroxides of this invention are useful for the production of cross-linked, branched and graft polymeric compositions. Similarly, various companies are innovating and finding new ways to accelerate polymerization process and gain more productivity.

Government Restrictions on Use of Plastics is Expected to Hinder the Polymerization Initiator Market

Polymer initiators are finally used to make plastics. Currently plastics are considered to pollutants harming the environment. Plastics have wide advantages over metals and hence are considered as important material but simultaneously these are polluting the environment and government bodies are not happy with it and are finding sustainability solutions. Alternative solutions such as bio polymers are being introduced by companies and this might hamper the polymer market and indirectly the polymerization initiator market globally.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The polymerization initiator market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced polymerization activities further affected the demand polymerization initiator device manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Polymerization Initiator Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Polymerization Initiator Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of these technologies and rising investment in R&D activities across the region. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives and offering of funds for research is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR in the projected period. The APAC polymer industry is expected to expand in the upcoming years and is likely to present several significant opportunities for foreign investors. According to the American Chamber of Commerce Singapore and US Chamber of Commerce, about 19% of APAC countries are planning to shift their business from China into their region. Indonesia is identified as one of the most attractive countries for business expansion, which is followed by Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand. Apart from this, low-cost labour availability in countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, and Vietnam will be an added advantage.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Polymerization Initiator Market by Type (Persulfate, Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Active Species), by Application (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, Polystyrene), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Polymerization Initiator Market?

How will the Polymerization Initiator Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Polymerization Initiator Market?

What is the Polymerization Initiator market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Polymerization Initiator Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In July 2019, United Initiators acquired 100% shares of hidrojen peroksit A.S., which is a single plant producing different qualities of hydrogen peroxide in Turkey. This will help the organization to increase its product portfolio and serve several non-polymer applications such as textile, mining, water treatment, and farming. The company will also be investing actively in improving the efficiency of the plant and also increase the capacity of hydrogen peroxide in the future.

In March 2018, AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals developed a new technology for the production of organic peroxides. The company planned on supplying emulsion-based organic peroxides for the production of polyvinyl chloride as emulsion products are considered a safer alternative than solvent-based peroxides. These emulsion-based organic peroxides can also be used in the polymerization reactions as it contains an anti-freeze agent which prevents the formation of ice crystals during the reaction, thus, hampering the reaction.

This market titled “Polymerization Initiator Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.05 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Persulfate, Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Active Species, Free-radical, Cationic, Anionic



Application: - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, Polystyrene, ABS Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea,

Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis,

value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and

region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: