MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the Company that BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights to 9,913,455 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.91% (previously 10.02%) of the entire share capital and voting rights. Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights attached to financial instruments of 1.63% (previously 1.63%). In total, BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights to 11.55% (previously 11.66%) of the company.



