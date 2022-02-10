Martin Marietta Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Set Full-Year Records for Revenues, Profitability and Safety Performance



RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights include:

(Financial highlights are for continuing operations)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Products and services revenues 1 $ 1,404.9 $ 1,110.9 $ 5,084.7 $ 4,432.1 Building Materials business $ 1,337.3 $ 1,054.1 $ 4,810.0 $ 4,211.2 Magnesia Specialties $ 67.6 $ 56.8 $ 274.7 $ 220.9 Total revenues 2 $ 1,496.4 $ 1,179.6 $ 5,414.0 $ 4,729.9 Gross profit $ 346.7 $ 325.4 $ 1,348.4 $ 1,252.8 Adjusted gross profit 3 $ 361.6 $ 325.4 $ 1,379.0 $ 1,252.8 Earnings from operations 7 $ 210.0 $ 240.6 $ 973.8 $ 1,005.4 Adjusted earnings from operations 4, 7 $ 264.7 $ 240.6 $ 1,062.3 $ 1,005.4 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta 7 $ 156.3 $ 183.0 $ 702.0 $ 721.0 Adjusted EBITDA 5, 7 $ 393.7 $ 335.1 $ 1,528.5 $ 1,392.8 Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations 7 $ 2.49 $ 2.93 $ 11.21 $ 11.54 Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations 6, 7 $ 3.15 $ 2.93 $ 12.28 $ 11.54

1 Products and services revenues include the sales of aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and Magnesia Specialties products, and paving services to customers, and exclude related freight revenues.

2 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues.

3 Fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 adjusted gross profit excludes an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported gross profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

4 Fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 adjusted earnings from operations exclude an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported earnings from operations under GAAP.

5 Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition-related expenses; and an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.

6 Fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations excludes charges for the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported earnings per diluted share from continuing operations under GAAP.

7 Full-year 2021 earnings from operations, adjusted earnings from operations, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations included $21.6 million, $21.6 million, $16.5 million, $21.6 million, $0.26 per diluted share and $0.26 per diluted share, respectively, of gains on surplus land sales and divested assets. Full-year 2020 earnings from operations, adjusted earnings from operations, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations included $69.9 million, $69.9 million, $54.1 million, $69.9 million, $0.87 per diluted share and $0.87 per diluted share, respectively, of gains on surplus land sales and divested assets. These gains were nonrecurring in nature.

Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “By nearly all measures, 2021 was a momentous period of growth for Martin Marietta. We made tremendous progress on our SOAR 2025 initiatives and delivered the most profitable and safest year in our Company’s history. Notably, 2021 marked ten years of consecutive growth for consolidated products and services revenues, adjusted gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share. We also successfully completed $3.1 billion in value-enhancing acquisitions, thereby expanding our geographic footprint and product offerings in multiple attractive high-growth markets. These accomplishments are a testament to our team’s commitment to Martin Marietta’s vision and strategic priorities and further position our Company for continued success in 2022 and beyond.

“As we look forward, Martin Marietta is poised to capitalize on the favorable demand trends and market fundamentals across our key geographies. Building on attractive fourth-quarter momentum, we anticipate that both public and private construction activity will accelerate for the first time since our industry’s product shipment peak in 2005. Enhanced federal- and state-level surface transportation investment, single-family housing strength, and notable heavy industrial projects should drive robust product demand in 2022. These trends, combined with a light nonresidential recovery and incremental federal funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, further support growing construction activity. Importantly, Martin Marietta has the ability and capacity to supply these needed products and, supported by our locally-led pricing strategy, will do so in a manner that emphasizes value over volume.”

Mr. Nye concluded, “We are confident in our ability to benefit from these favorable macroeconomic trends as Martin Marietta builds the safest, best performing and most durable aggregates-led public company. With a steadfast commitment to employee health and safety, commercial and operational excellence, sustainable business practices and execution of our strategic plan, we are confident in Martin Marietta’s opportunities to continue to deliver industry-leading safety, operational and financial performance. As we SOAR to a Sustainable Future, we look forward to extending our long track record of disciplined growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”



Fourth-Quarter Operating and Financial Results

(All operating and financial results are for continuing operations and comparisons are versus the prior-year fourth quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business achieved record fourth-quarter products and services revenues of $1.3 billion, a 26.9 percent increase, and record product gross profit of $318.4 million, a 6.6 percent increase. The business experienced strong shipment levels across all product lines and primary end-use markets, aided, in part, by weather conditions that extended 2021 construction activity. Pricing also increased across all product lines.

As previously announced, on October 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Lehigh Hanson, Inc.’s West Region business (“Lehigh West Region”), which included a portfolio of 17 active aggregates quarries, two cement plants with related distribution terminals, and targeted downstream operations, predominantly in California and Arizona. Lehigh West Region’s aggregates, asphalt and Arizona ready mixed concrete businesses are reported within the Company’s West Group. The remainder of the Lehigh West Region’s operations, namely the cement and California ready mixed concrete businesses, are classified as assets held for sale/discontinued operations. The Company is actively exploring strategic alternatives for these businesses.

Aggregates

Fourth-quarter organic aggregates shipments increased 9.3 percent, reflecting growing product demand that overcame continued contractor and transportation-related capacity constraints. Organic pricing increased 2.8 percent, in line with management’s previously stated expectations.

Total aggregates shipments, including acquired operations, grew 19.7 percent. Acquired operations have selling prices below the Company’s average, which limited overall pricing growth to 1.4 percent.

By segment:

East Group total shipments increased 13.8 percent and benefitted from robust construction activity across all three primary end-use markets and volume from the acquired Minnesota-based Tiller operations. Pricing, inclusive of acquisitions, decreased slightly. On a mix-adjusted basis, East Group pricing grew 2.7 percent.



West Group total shipments increased 30.5 percent from strong underlying demand in both Texas and Colorado and shipments from newly-acquired operations. Pricing increased 6.1 percent, or 2.6 percent on a mix-adjusted basis, driven by improving long-haul shipments from higher-priced distribution yards.



Fourth-quarter aggregates product gross margin decreased 450 basis points to 26.2 percent, driven primarily by $15.3 million in higher diesel costs and a $13.4 million increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting, adjusted aggregates product gross margin was 27.9 percent.

Cement

Texas cement shipments increased 0.3 percent to nearly 1.1 million tons, a quarterly record. Large and diversified projects, coupled with improving demand for specialty oil-well cement products, offset one less shipping day relative to the prior-year quarter. Pricing grew 11.6 percent, or 9.9 percent on a mix-adjusted basis, reflecting favorable Texas market dynamics. Cement product gross margin declined 350 basis points to 41.0 percent as higher energy and raw materials costs outpaced shipment and pricing gains.

Downstream businesses

Organic ready mixed concrete shipments increased 8.3 percent, reflecting the healthy Texas and Colorado demand environment. Organic pricing grew 3.3 percent, supported by mid-year price increases in Texas. Inclusive of the acquired Arizona operations, ready mixed concrete shipments and pricing increased 18.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. Product gross margin declined 70 basis points to 8.0 percent, driven by higher raw material and diesel costs.

Favorable winter weather conditions in Colorado contributed to a 15.8 percent increase in organic asphalt shipments. Organic pricing increased 7.1 percent. Including the acquired Tiller and Lehigh West Region operations, total asphalt shipments and pricing increased 211.5 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively. Asphalt and paving products and services gross margin decreased 650 basis points to 11.6 percent, driven by higher raw material costs and a $1.5 million increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting, adjusted products and services gross margin was 12.5 percent.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties fourth-quarter product revenues increased 18.8 percent to a record $67.6 million, reflecting robust domestic and global demand. Product gross margin declined 440 basis points to 38.4 percent as higher energy, raw material and contract services costs offset revenue growth.

Consolidated

Fourth-quarter other nonoperating expenses, net, included $7.4 million in 2021 and $5.9 million in 2020 to finance third-party railroad maintenance. In exchange, the Company received a federal income tax benefit of $9.2 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.14 billion in 2021, an all-time record, compared with $1.05 billion in 2020.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions was $423.1 million.

On October 1, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Lehigh West Region for $2.3 billion in cash. The acquisition was primarily financed using proceeds from the July 2021 issuance of publicly traded debt.

The Company returned $147.8 million to shareholders through dividend payments in 2021. Since announcing a 20 million share repurchase authorization in February 2015, the Company has returned over $1.9 billion through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

The Company had $258.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand and nearly $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of December 31, 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Martin Marietta remains confident that favorable pricing dynamics will continue, supported by the Company’s locally-driven pricing strategy, and attractive underlying fundamentals and long-term secular growth trends in its key geographies should drive multi-year growth in construction materials.

Full-year guidance excludes the businesses classified as discontinued operations.

2022 GUIDANCE (Dollars in millions) Low * High * Consolidated Products and services revenues 1 $ 5,780 $ 5,980 Gross profit $ 1,575 $ 1,695 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) $ 405 $ 415 Interest expense $ 165 $ 170 Estimated tax rate (excluding discrete events) 21 % 22 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 805 $ 915 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ 1,700 $ 1,800 Capital expenditures $ 525 $ 550 Building Materials business Aggregates Organic volume % growth 3 1.0 % 4.0 % Volume % growth 4 7.0 % 10.0 % Organic average selling price per ton (ASP) % growth 5 5.0 % 8.0 % Total ASP growth 6 5.0 % 8.0 % Products and services revenues $ 3,465 $ 3,570 Gross profit $ 1,080 $ 1,150 Cement Products and services revenues $ 540 $ 565 Gross profit $ 190 $ 210 Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Products and services revenues $ 1,925 $ 2,000 Gross profit $ 200 $ 220 Magnesia Specialties Products and services revenues $ 270 $ 280 Gross profit $ 105 $ 115

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above.

1 Consolidated products and services revenues exclude $420 million to $435 million related to estimated interproduct sales and exclude freight revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.

3 Organic volume % growth range is for organic aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, and is in comparison with 2021 organic shipments of 192.9 million tons.

4 Total volume % growth range is for total aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons and acquired operations, and is in comparison with total 2021 shipments of 201.2 million tons.

5 Organic ASP % growth range is for organic aggregates average selling price and is in comparison with 2021 organic ASP of $15.21 per ton.

6 Total ASP growth is for total aggregates average selling price, inclusive of acquired operations, and is in comparison with 2021 total ASP of $15.08 per ton.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the accompanying Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and, when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on a conference call and an online webcast today (February 10, 2022). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by dialing (970) 315-0423, confirmation number 1786214. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company has posted 2021 Supplemental Information on the Investors section of its website.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Products and services revenues $ 1,404.9 $ 1,110.9 $ 5,084.7 $ 4,432.1 Freight revenues 91.5 68.7 329.3 297.8 Total Revenues 1,496.4 1,179.6 5,414.0 4,729.9 Cost of revenues - products and services 1,058.8 784.7 3,735.7 3,175.6 Cost of revenues - freight 90.9 69.5 329.9 301.5 Total cost of revenues 1,149.7 854.2 4,065.6 3,477.1 Gross Profit 346.7 325.4 1,348.4 1,252.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 102.9 84.9 351.0 305.9 Acquisition-related expenses, net 39.8 0.2 57.9 1.3 Other operating income, net (6.0 ) (0.3 ) (34.3 ) (59.8 ) Earnings from Operations 210.0 240.6 973.8 1,005.4 Interest expense 42.8 28.4 142.7 118.1 Other nonoperating (income) and expenses, net (0.7 ) 3.9 (24.4 ) (2.0 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense 167.9 208.3 855.5 889.3 Income tax expense 11.6 25.3 153.2 168.2 Earnings from continuing operations 156.3 183.0 702.3 721.1 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense 0.5 — 0.5 — Consolidated net earnings 156.8 183.0 702.8 721.1 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 0.3 0.1 Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta $ 156.8 $ 183.0 $ 702.5 $ 721.0 Net earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders: Basic from continuing operations $ 2.50 $ 2.94 $ 11.25 $ 11.56 Basic from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ — Basic $ 2.51 $ 2.94 $ 11.26 $ 11.56 Diluted from continuing operations $ 2.49 $ 2.93 $ 11.21 $ 11.54 Diluted from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ — Diluted $ 2.50 $ 2.93 $ 11.22 $ 11.54 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 62.4 62.3 62.4 62.3 Diluted 62.7 62.5 62.6 62.4 Dividends per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.57 $ 2.36 $ 2.24





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues: Building Materials business: East Group $ 588.7 $ 483.3 $ 2,303.0 $ 1,949.1 West Group 834.1 633.9 2,812.3 2,538.1 Total Building Materials business 1,422.8 1,117.2 5,115.3 4,487.2 Magnesia Specialties 73.6 62.4 298.7 242.7 Total $ 1,496.4 $ 1,179.6 $ 5,414.0 $ 4,729.9 Gross profit: Building Materials business: East Group $ 179.6 $ 159.9 $ 721.6 $ 619.4 West Group 140.3 138.9 518.3 540.4 Total Building Materials business 319.9 298.8 1,239.9 1,159.8 Magnesia Specialties 25.0 23.4 106.5 85.5 Corporate 1.8 3.2 2.0 7.5 Total $ 346.7 $ 325.4 $ 1,348.4 $ 1,252.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Building Materials business: East Group $ 27.5 $ 25.2 $ 104.6 $ 99.2 West Group 41.5 35.5 142.6 135.7 Total Building Materials business 69.0 60.7 247.2 234.9 Magnesia Specialties 3.8 3.7 14.9 14.1 Corporate 30.1 20.5 88.9 56.9 Total $ 102.9 $ 84.9 $ 351.0 $ 305.9 Earnings (Loss) from operations: Building Materials business: East Group $ 156.3 $ 136.0 $ 621.7 $ 522.1 West Group 101.1 103.1 385.2 471.3 Total Building Materials business 257.4 239.1 1,006.9 993.4 Magnesia Specialties 20.9 19.5 90.8 70.7 Corporate (68.3 ) (18.0 ) (123.9 ) (58.7 ) Total $ 210.0 $ 240.6 $ 973.8 $ 1,005.4

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues Total revenues: Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 827.0 $ 677.2 $ 3,058.5 $ 2,769.3 Cement 136.1 120.8 494.5 452.5 Ready mixed concrete 321.3 262.7 1,145.8 952.1 Asphalt and paving 170.7 76.8 514.2 331.7 Less: Interproduct sales (117.8 ) (83.4 ) (403.0 ) (294.4 ) Products and services 1,337.3 1,054.1 4,810.0 4,211.2 Freight 85.5 63.1 305.3 276.0 Total Building Materials business 1,422.8 1,117.2 5,115.3 4,487.2 Magnesia Specialties: Products and services 67.6 56.8 274.7 220.9 Freight 6.0 5.6 24.0 21.8 Total Magnesia Specialties 73.6 62.4 298.7 242.7 Total $ 1,496.4 $ 1,179.6 $ 5,414.0 $ 4,729.9 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 217.1 26.2 % $ 208.2 30.7 % $ 904.8 29.6 % $ 848.5 30.6 % Cement 55.8 41.0 % 53.7 44.5 % 157.0 31.8 % 170.9 37.8 % Ready mixed concrete 25.7 8.0 % 22.9 8.7 % 95.6 8.3 % 79.6 8.4 % Asphalt and paving 19.8 11.6 % 13.9 18.1 % 79.2 15.4 % 60.4 18.2 % Products and services 318.4 23.8 % 298.7 28.3 % 1,236.6 25.7 % 1,159.4 27.5 % Freight 1.6 NM 0.1 NM 3.3 NM 0.4 NM Total Building Materials business 320.0 22.5 % 298.8 26.7 % 1,239.9 24.2 % 1,159.8 25.8 % Magnesia Specialties: Products and services 25.9 38.4 % 24.3 42.8 % 110.4 40.2 % 89.6 40.6 % Freight (1.0 ) NM (0.9 ) NM (3.9 ) NM (4.1 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties 24.9 34.0 % 23.4 37.5 % 106.5 35.6 % 85.5 35.2 % Corporate 1.8 NM 3.2 NM 2.0 NM 7.5 NM Total $ 346.7 23.2 % $ 325.4 27.6 % $ 1,348.4 24.9 % $ 1,252.8 26.5 %





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data (in millions) December 31 December 31 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 258.4 $ 207.3 Restricted cash 0.5 97.1 Accounts receivable, net 774.0 575.1 Inventories, net 752.6 709.0 Current assets held for sale 102.2 9.8 Other current assets 137.9 70.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,338.0 5,242.3 Intangible assets, net 4,559.4 2,922.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 426.7 453.0 Noncurrent assets held for sale 616.9 — Other noncurrent assets 426.4 295.2 Total assets $ 14,393.0 $ 10,580.8 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities held for sale 7.5 0.3 Other current liabilities 745.1 499.0 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 5,100.8 2,625.8 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 53.5 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,948.5 1,562.4 Total equity 6,537.6 5,893.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,393.0 $ 10,580.8





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 702.8 $ 721.1 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 451.7 393.5 Stock-based compensation expense 43.0 30.0 Gains on divestitures and sales of assets (21.7 ) (73.0 ) Deferred income taxes, net 92.2 43.8 Other items, net (14.9 ) 2.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (194.4 ) 6.1 Inventories, net 73.2 (19.3 ) Accounts payable 109.8 (34.0 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (104.0 ) (20.2 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,137.7 1,050.1 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (423.1 ) (359.7 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,109.2 ) (65.1 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 42.8 142.3 Investments in life insurance contracts, net 14.9 (111.2 ) Other investing activities, net — (16.0 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (3,474.6 ) (409.7 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings of long-term debt 2,896.7 628.1 Repayments of long-term debt (420.1 ) (777.1 ) Debt issuance costs (7.5 ) (2.0 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (11.1 ) (3.5 ) Dividends paid (147.8 ) (140.3 ) Repurchases of common stock — (50.0 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interest (0.6 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1.3 2.3 Shares withheld for employees’ income tax obligations (19.5 ) (14.5 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 2,291.4 (357.0 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (45.5 ) 283.4 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of year 304.4 21.0 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of year $ 258.9 $ 304.4





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Volume/Pricing Variance (1) East Group 13.8 % (0.7 %) 8.3 % 1.6 % West Group 30.5 % 6.1 % 7.2 % 3.1 % Total aggregates operations (2) 19.7 % 1.4 % 7.9 % 2.1 % Organic aggregates operations (3) 9.3 % 2.8 % 3.8 % 2.9 % Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Shipments (tons in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 East Group 33.3 29.2 128.5 118.7 West Group 20.9 16.0 72.7 67.8 Total aggregates operations (2) 54.2 45.2 201.2 186.5 (1) Volume/pricing variances reflect the percentage increase from the comparable period in the prior year. (2) Total aggregates operations include acquisitions from the date of acquisition and divestitures through the date of disposal. (3) Organic aggregates operations exclude volume and pricing data for acquisitions that have not been included in prior-year operations for the comparable period and divestitures. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons - external customers 49.1 41.9 184.2 173.9 Internal aggregates tons used in other product lines 5.1 3.3 17.0 12.6 Total aggregates tons 54.2 45.2 201.2 186.5 Cement tons - external customers 0.7 0.7 2.5 2.7 Internal cement tons used in other product lines 0.4 0.4 1.5 1.3 Total cement tons 1.1 1.1 4.0 4.0 Ready mixed concrete - cubic yards 2.8 2.3 10.0 8.4 Asphalt tons - external customers 1.8 0.2 5.1 0.8 Internal asphalt tons used in road paving business 0.5 0.5 2.0 2.5 Total asphalt tons 2.3 0.7 7.1 3.3 Average unit sales price by product line (including internal sales): Aggregates (per ton) $ 15.09 $ 14.88 $ 15.08 $ 14.77 Cement (per ton) $ 127.26 $ 114.00 $ 122.14 $ 113.88 Ready mixed concrete (per cubic yard) $ 116.58 $ 113.07 $ 115.14 $ 113.57 Asphalt (per ton) $ 52.38 $ 48.05 $ 49.96 $ 48.00

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition-related expenses; and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com.

A Reconciliation of Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 156.3 $ 183.0 $ 702.0 $ 721.0 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 42.8 28.4 142.4 117.6 Income tax expense for controlling interests 11.5 25.2 153.1 168.2 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 128.4 98.5 442.5 386.0 Acquisition-related expenses 39.8 — 57.9 — Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 14.9 — 30.6 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 393.7 $ 335.1 $ 1,528.5 $ 1,392.8

A Reconciliation of the GAAP Measure to 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range is as follows:

(in millions) Low Point of Range High Point of Range Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 805.0 $ 915.0 Add back: Interest expense 170.0 165.0 Taxes on income 225.0 235.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 500.0 485.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,700.0 $ 1,800.0

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin represent non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Management presents these measures for investors and analysts to evaluate and forecast the Company’s results, as the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting is nonrecurring.

A Reconciliation of Gross Profit in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Gross Profit is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Consolidated gross profit in accordance with GAAP $ 346.7 $ 325.4 $ 1,348.4 $ 1,252.8 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 14.9 — 30.6 — Adjusted consolidated gross profit $ 361.6 $ 325.4 $ 1,379.0 $ 1,252.8

A Reconciliation of Aggregates Product Gross Profit in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Aggregates Product Gross Profit and Adjusted Aggregates Product Gross Margin is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Aggregates product gross profit in accordance

with GAAP $ 217.1 $ 208.2 $ 904.8 $ 848.5 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 13.4 — 25.4 — Adjusted aggregates product gross profit $ 230.5 $ 208.2 $ 930.2 $ 848.5 Aggregates products and services revenues $ 827.0 $ 677.2 $ 3,058.5 $ 2,769.3 Adjusted aggregates product gross margin 27.9 % 30.7 % 30.4 % 30.6 %

A Reconciliation of Asphalt and Paving Products and Services Gross Profit in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Asphalt and Paving Products and Services Gross Profit and Adjusted Asphalt and Paving Products and Services Gross Margin is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Asphalt and paving products and services gross profit in accordance with GAAP $ 19.8 $ 13.9 $ 79.2 $ 60.4 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 1.5 — 5.2 — Adjusted asphalt and paving products and services gross profit $ 21.3 $ 13.9 $ 84.4 $ 60.4 Asphalt and paving products and services revenues $ 170.7 $ 76.8 $ 514.2 $ 331.7 Adjusted asphalt and paving products and services gross margin 12.5 % 18.1 % 16.4 % 18.2 %

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations represent non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses. Management presents these measures for investors and analysts to evaluate and forecast the Company’s results, as the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair values as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses are nonrecurring.

A Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings from Operations in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Consolidated earnings from operations in accordance with GAAP $ 210.0 $ 240.6 $ 973.8 $ 1,005.4 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 14.9 — 30.6 — Acquisition-related expenses 39.8 — 57.9 — Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations $ 264.7 $ 240.6 $ 1,062.3 $ 1,005.4

A Reconciliation of Earnings Per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations is as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Pretax Income Tax After-Tax Per Share Per Share (in millions, except per share) Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in accordance with GAAP $ 2.49 $ 2.93 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting $ 14.9 $ (3.0 ) $ 11.9 0.18 — Acquisition-related expenses $ 39.8 $ (9.9 ) $ 29.9 0.48 — Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 3.15 $ 2.93





Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Pretax Income Tax After-Tax Per Share Per Share (in millions, except per share) Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in accordance with GAAP $ 11.21 $ 11.54 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting $ 30.6 $ (7.2 ) $ 23.4 0.37 — Acquisition-related expenses $ 57.9 $ (14.2 ) $ 43.7 0.70 — Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 12.28 $ 11.54













MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Mix-adjusted average selling price (mix-adjusted ASP) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of period-over-period product, geographic and other mix on the average selling price. Mix-adjusted ASP is calculated by comparing current-period shipments to like-for-like shipments in the comparable prior period. Management uses this metric to evaluate the realization of pricing increases and believes this information is useful to investors. The following reconciles reported average selling price to mix-adjusted ASP and corresponding variances.