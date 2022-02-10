Outlook on the Copper Pipes and Tubes Global Market to 2027 - by Finish Type, Outer Diameter, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.53 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 5.45 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Copper pipes and tubes are widely used in the construction sector owing to the electrical and thermally conductive properties of copper. Although an overall copper plumbing is expensive as compared to its plastic counterpart, it still is a convenient option in terms of cost-benefits because of its long-term reliability. Furthermore, copper pipes have extensive industrial utilization owing to their non-corrosive and non-reactive nature. These pipes and tubes are also used for the transportation of gases since copper is non-permeable to air and gas and offers reduced chances of leakage and contamination caused by oxygen, ultraviolet (UV) rays and temperature from the external environment



With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.

Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems. Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes.

Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global copper pipes and tubes market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on finish type, outer diameter and end-user



Breakup by Finish Type:

LWC Grooved

Straight Length

Pan Cake

LWC Plain

Breakup by Outer Diameter:

3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch

3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch

Above 1 Inch

Breakup by End-User:

HVAC

Industrial Heat Exchanger

Plumbing

Electrical

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube, Mueller Industry, KMCT, Cerroflow Products, Golden Dragon, Mehta Tubes, Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.Ltd., Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes, etc



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global copper pipes and tubes market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global copper pipes and tubes market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper pipes and tubes market?

4. What is the breakup of the global copper pipes and tubes market based on the finish type?

5. What is the breakup of the global copper pipes and tubes market based on the end user?

6. What are the key regions in the global copper pipes and tubes market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global copper pipes and tubes market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Finish Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Finish Type

6.1 LWC Grooved

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Straight Length

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Pancake

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 LWC Plain

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 1 inch

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 HVAC

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Plumbing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electrical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

14.3.2 KME

14.3.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

14.3.4 Luvata

14.3.5 MetTube

14.3.6 Mueller Industry

14.3.7 KMCT

14.3.8 Cerroflow Products

14.3.9 Golden Dragon

14.3.10 Mehta Tubes

14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.,Ltd.

14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzsy2j