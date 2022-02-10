Epazz DeskFlex Metaverse Solution Takes Telemedicine in Augmented Reality Environment for Accurate Patient Assessment and Diagnosis

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex Metaverse Business Solutions help doctors diagnose patients’ illnesses via Telemedicine augmented reality using Epazz Slims.

The Epazz Slims are virtual reality glasses embedded with multiple nano cameras and motion sensors to help create an actual 3D representation of people. It will complement DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Telemedicine technology and will be significantly more affordable than what is currently available on the market.

The Metaverse technology will allow patients and physicians to meet virtually and converse in real-time during the clinical assessment, with total sensory involvement. The patient will be able to feel a sense of touch, and general movement in augmented reality.

It will be an avenue to communicate the actual ailing body part in 3D representation with your doctor. The Epazz Slims integrated cameras will create the 3D avatar of the patient, and real-time interactions and discussions are possible.

The Epazz DeskFlex Metaverse Telemedicine technology is beneficial to far-flung patients to get treated by the best doctors and health specialists through the Epazz DeskFlex Metaverse Telemedicine technology.

Epazz-DeskFlex will soon be adding software and hardware components to launch the DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Telemedicine technology. The solution will be launching this year.

Epazz, Inc,'s Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "We witnessed the struggles of patients getting treated by health specialists during the pandemic. So, we further advanced the DeskFlex room booking technology to deliver quality medical services through augmented reality Telemedicine, for accurate diagnosis and comprehensive patient assessment."

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain, cryptocurrency mobile apps, a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to integrate into the Metaverse fully. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

