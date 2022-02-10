REMINDER/Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

English French Spanish

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022. A webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will follow at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).



The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and will also be made available on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

Conference line (audio only): 1-800-926-4425



Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast

For those unable to join, the webcast will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialing 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22015144).

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com