Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DEVON, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will virtually present a company overview during the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. ET.



Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the SVB Leerink conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investors section of the Zynerba website at www.zynerba.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event for 60 days.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

