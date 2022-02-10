Michele Merrell is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Michele Merrell as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Michele Merrell. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

"We are proud to announce that Michele Merrell has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched, and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development."

Merrell has served on the boards of three international boards and is the head of the Nominating & Governance Committee for two, as well as a member of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee. She has been a director since 2014.

Representing hundreds of today's largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.

About Michele Merrell

Michele M. Merrell is a senior-level technology and telecommunications executive with 30 years' experience in marketing and communications working for organizations ranging from start-up to mature, private, public and pre-IPO. She is the President of Merrell Consulting Group, a global consulting consortium. Since 2014, Michele has served on the Board of Directors for three international corporations. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors accredited Board Leadership Fellow. She speaks regularly both internationally and domestically on topics ranging from technology, entrepreneurship, marketing, business leadership, and politics. For more information, please visit www.michelemerrell.com.

For More Information Contact:

Michele Merrell

(954) 245-9331

info@michelemerrell.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment