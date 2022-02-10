Colliers Reports Very Strong Fourth Quarter Results





Fourth quarter and full year operating highlights:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 1,345.5 $ 913.7 $ 4,089.1 $ 2,786.9 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 192.0 154.9 544.3 361.4 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 2.25 1.79 6.18 4.18 GAAP operating earnings 138.4 79.4 (131.5)* 164.6 GAAP diluted EPS 0.92 0.80 (9.09)* 1.22 * Includes $471.9 million settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement with the Company's Chairman & CEO.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenues were $1.35 billion, up 47% (48% in local currency) relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $192.0 million, up 24% (25% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $2.25, up 26% versus the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $138.4 million, up from $79.4 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.92, versus $0.80 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, revenues were $4.09 billion, up 47% (44% in local currency) relative to the same period in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $544.3 million, up 51% (48% in local currency) versus prior year and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $6.18, up 48% versus prior year. Full year ended December 31, 2021 adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.13 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating loss was $131.5 million and included the settlement of the Long-Term Incentive Arrangement (“LTIA”) with the Company's Chairman & CEO which was approved by 95% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders. The GAAP diluted loss per share was $9.09. Full year GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.14 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers delivered very strong fourth quarter results with full year revenues exceeding the $4 billion milestone,” said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “Capital Markets, Leasing and Outsourcing & Advisory were all up significantly, across all service lines and geographies, while Investment Management delivered record results, raising more than $6 billion in new capital and finishing the year with more than $50 billion in assets under management (AUM). With a globally balanced and highly diversified business model and sharp focus on continued growth in existing operations with emphasis on more recurring revenue streams, Colliers is stronger and more resilient than ever. Last month, we agreed to invest in Basalt Infrastructure, a leading transatlantic infrastructure investment management firm with more than $8 billion in AUM, adding another highly differentiated investment management firm specializing in the important utility, transportation, energy/renewables and communications sectors. Together with the previously announced acquisition of Milan-based Antirion to augment our Colliers Global Investors business in Europe, we expect to add more than $12 billion in AUM to our Investment Management segment once these transactions are completed. With a strong global brand and growth platform, proven track record of more than 27 years, balanced and highly diversified business model, unique enterprising culture and significant inside ownership, Colliers is better positioned than at any other time in our history to continue creating significant value and superior investment returns for shareholders,” he concluded.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 Change Change December 31 Change Change (LC = local currency) 2021 2020 in US$ % in LC% 2021 2020 in US$ % in LC% Outsourcing & Advisory $ 479,593 $ 377,191 27 % 28 % $ 1,599,313 $ 1,226,877 30 % 27 % Investment Management (1) 79,511 43,676 82 % 82 % 252,890 172,594 47 % 46 % Leasing 336,876 215,516 56 % 57 % 1,000,683 686,482 46 % 43 % Capital Markets 449,485 277,333 62 % 63 % 1,236,243 700,904 76 % 73 % Total revenues $ 1,345,465 $ 913,716 47 % 48 % $ 4,089,129 $ 2,786,857 47 % 44 % (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 45% and 29%, respectively for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 48% on a local currency basis, driven by strong growth across all service lines and in all geographies. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 46% (note 3), versus prior year quarter results on robust transaction activity, particularly in industrial and multifamily asset classes. Relative to 2019 pre-pandemic peak levels, fourth quarter 2021 Capital Markets revenues were up 60% on an internal local currency basis, while Leasing revenues were up 12%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, consolidated revenues increased 44% on a local currency basis driven by (i) strong growth in all service lines, led by Capital Markets, and Leasing, whose prior year results were impacted by the pandemic beginning in March 2020; and (ii) the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 36% (note 3). Relative to 2019 pre-pandemic peak levels, full year 2021 Capital Markets revenues were up 38% on an internal local currency basis, while Leasing revenues were up 2%.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $813.6 million for the fourth quarter, up 55% (54% in local currency) versus $524.9 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was primarily driven by exceptionally strong Leasing activity led by industrial and Capital Markets activity led by industrial, land and multifamily asset classes. Outsourcing & Advisory revenues increased on robust growth in Engineering & Design, Valuation and Loan Servicing. Adjusted EBITDA was $94.5 million, up 34% (34% in local currency) over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by revenue growth but affected by (i) significant incremental performance-based incentive compensation expense calculated based on year over year growth in operating results, and (ii) higher discretionary and variable costs relative to reduced costs during the pandemic-impacted prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $78.8 million, relative to $54.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $233.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $182.5 million in the prior year quarter, up 28% (32% in local currency) with robust growth across all service lines, led by Outsourcing & Advisory and Capital Markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.4 million, up 19% (25% in local currency) over the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $34.9 million versus $26.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $219.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $162.6 million in the prior year quarter, up 35% (36% in local currency). Revenue growth was driven by strong Capital Markets activity across the region, especially in Australia and New Zealand versus pandemic-impacted prior year quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.4 million, up 7% (7% in local currency) over the prior year quarter and was affected by significantly higher performance-based incentive compensation expense relative to the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $35.3 million, versus $30.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues for the fourth quarter were $79.5 million compared to $43.7 million in the prior year quarter, up 82% (83% in local currency). Passthrough revenue from historical carried interest represented $16.4 million for the quarter versus nil in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of carried interest, revenue was up 44% (45% in local currency) driven by management fee growth from increased assets under management. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.3 million, up 53% (54% in local currency) over the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $19.8 million in the quarter, versus $10.4 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $51.0 billion on December 31, 2021, up 29% from $39.5 billion on December 31, 2020.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $11.5 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $5.4 million in the prior year quarter, with the change primarily attributable to performance-based incentive compensation accruals recorded in the current year period compared to zero in the prior year period. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $30.4 million relative to a loss of $42.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the prior year period impacted by contingent acquisition consideration expense related to acquisitions completed during the past three years.

Segmented Full Year Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $2.49 billion for the full year compared to $1.63 billion in the prior year, up 53% (51% in local currency). Revenue growth was primarily driven by strong results in Capital Markets, particularly industrial, land and multifamily asset classes as well as Leasing and the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $296.1 million, up 64% (62% in local currency) from $180.4 million in the prior year, on higher revenues and the positive impact of recent acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $233.8 million, versus $121.4 million in 2020.

EMEA region revenues were $672.7 million for the full year compared to $516.5 million in the prior year, up 30% (27% in local currency) on growth across all service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, up 80% (79% in local currency) versus $45.9 million in the prior year with the improvement attributable to operating leverage from higher revenues. GAAP operating earnings were $59.6 million as compared to $8.3 million in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region generated revenues of $673.7 million for the full year compared to $470.6 million in the prior year, up 43% (36% in local currency). Revenue growth was driven by a rebound in activity across all service lines, led by Capital Markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.2 million, up 44% (36% in local currency) versus $66.3 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $82.0 million, versus $45.2 million in the prior year.

Investment Management revenues were $252.9 million compared to $172.6 million in the prior year, up 47% (46% in local currency). Pass-through revenue from historical carried interest represented $35.0 million in the current year, versus $4.2 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of pass-through revenue, revenues were up 29% (29% in local currency) and were positively impacted by strong fundraising in both open and closed-ended fund series. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.1 million, up 37% (37% in local currency), relative to $69.5 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $63.7 million, versus $40.7 million in 2020.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $24.7 million in 2021, relative to $0.7 million in the prior year with the change attributable to significant performance-based incentive compensation accruals relative to zero in the prior year. The corporate GAAP operating loss, inclusive of the LTIA settlement, was $570.6 million, relative to $51.1 million in 2020.

Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) the settlement of the LTIA; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 99,741 $ 49,568 $ (237,557 ) $ 94,489 Income tax 37,020 22,980 85,510 42,046 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (5,726 ) (1,427 ) (11,273 ) (2,906 ) Interest expense, net 7,319 8,322 31,819 30,949 Operating earnings (loss) 138,354 79,443 (131,501 ) 164,578 Settlement of LTIA - - 471,928 - Depreciation and amortization 38,155 38,795 145,094 125,906 Gains attributable to MSRs (8,486 ) (9,668 ) (29,214 ) (17,065 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 1,565 1,468 6,190 2,919 Acquisition-related items 11,235 34,349 61,008 45,848 Restructuring costs 5,018 6,947 6,484 29,628 Stock-based compensation expense 6,169 3,572 14,349 9,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 192,010 $ 154,906 $ 544,338 $ 361,442

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the “if-converted” method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) the settlement of the LTIA; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation for all periods presented.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 99,741 $ 49,568 $ (237,557 ) $ 94,489 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (20,317 ) (15,666 ) (53,465 ) (29,572 ) Interest on Convertible Notes 2,300 2,300 9,200 5,673 Settlement of LTIA - - 471,928 - Amortization of intangible assets 25,202 27,544 99,221 86,557 Gains attributable to MSRs (8,486 ) (9,668 ) (29,214 ) (17,065 ) Acquisition-related items 11,235 34,349 61,008 45,848 Restructuring costs 5,018 6,947 6,484 29,628 Stock-based compensation expense 6,169 3,572 14,349 9,628 Income tax on adjustments (8,099 ) (15,115 ) (35,216 ) (35,350 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (2,871 ) (4,257 ) (12,791 ) (11,479 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 109,892 $ 79,574 $ 293,947 $ 178,357 Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ 0.89 $ 0.76 $ (8.21 ) $ 1.15 Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax 0.03 0.04 0.14 0.10 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.74 0.01 2.09 0.37 Settlement of LTIA - - 9.92 - Amortization expense, net of tax 0.31 0.35 1.25 1.23 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.10 ) (0.09 ) (0.34 ) (0.22 ) Acquisition-related items 0.18 0.53 0.93 0.82 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.07 0.12 0.10 0.51 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.13 0.07 0.30 0.22 Adjusted EPS $ 2.25 $ 1.79 $ 6.18 $ 4.18 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 48,867 44,365 47,559 42,647 (1)Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

4. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 1,345,465 $ 913,716 $ 4,089,129 $ 2,786,857 Cost of revenues 830,361 543,124 2,519,866 1,740,860 Selling, general and administrative expenses 327,360 218,005 1,022,734 709,665 Depreciation 12,953 11,251 45,873 39,349 Amortization of intangible assets 25,202 27,544 99,221 86,557 Acquisition-related items (1) 11,235 34,349 61,008 45,848 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement (2) - - 471,928 - Operating earnings (loss) 138,354 79,443 (131,501 ) 164,578 Interest expense, net 7,319 8,322 31,819 30,949 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (1,565 ) (1,468 ) (6,190 ) (2,919 ) Other income (4,161 ) 41 (5,083 ) 13 Earnings (loss) before income tax 136,761 72,548 (152,047 ) 136,535 Income tax 37,020 22,980 85,510 42,046 Net earnings (loss) 99,741 49,568 (237,557 ) 94,489 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 20,317 15,666 53,465 29,572 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 36,136 270 99,316 15,843 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 43,288 $ 33,632 $ (390,338 ) $ 49,074 Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.84 $ (9.09 ) $ 1.23 Diluted (3) $ 0.92 $ 0.80 $ (9.09 ) $ 1.22 Adjusted EPS (4) $ 2.25 $ 1.79 $ 6.18 $ 4.18 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,038 40,111 42,920 39,986 Diluted 48,867 44,365 42,920 40,179





Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs. (2) Settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement with the Company’s Chairman and CEO as approved by 95% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders. The settlement resulted in a cash payment of $96,200 and the issuance of 3,572,858 Subordinate Voting Shares on April 16, 2021. (3) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. (4) See definition and reconciliation above.





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of US$) December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,745 $ 156,614 Restricted cash (1) 28,526 20,919 Accounts receivable and contract assets 573,710 433,250 Warehouse receivables (2) 174,717 232,207 Prepaids and other assets 353,220 192,821 Real estate assets held for sale 1,286 - Current assets 1,528,204 1,035,811 Other non-current assets 120,071 94,679 Fixed assets 144,755 129,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets 316,517 288,134 Deferred tax assets, net 68,502 45,008 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,652,878 1,699,314 Real estate assets held for sale 42,803 - Total assets $ 3,873,730 $ 3,292,167 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,082,774 $ 748,660 Other current liabilities 186,089 53,661 Long-term debt - current 1,458 9,024 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 162,911 218,018 Operating lease liabilities - current 80,928 78,923 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale 6 - Current liabilities 1,514,166 1,108,286 Long-term debt - non-current 529,596 470,871 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 296,633 251,680 Other liabilities 120,489 158,366 Deferred tax liabilities, net 42,371 50,523 Convertible notes 225,214 223,957 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale 23,089 - Redeemable non-controlling interests 536,903 442,375 Shareholders' equity 585,269 586,109 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,873,730 $ 3,292,167 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 531,054 $ 479,895 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 134,309 323,281 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 0.3 1.0

Note to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 99,740 $ 49,568 $ (237,557 ) $ 94,489 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 38,155 38,795 145,094 125,906 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - 375,742 - Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (8,486 ) (9,668 ) (29,214 ) (17,065 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (14,040 ) (22,418 ) (48,839 ) (38,531 ) Deferred income tax (4,081 ) 3,790 (37,538 ) (13,184 ) Other 18,871 43,214 105,933 80,497 130,159 103,281 273,621 232,112 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (182,709 ) (31,683 ) (322,331 ) 49,039 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 77,561 (73,645 ) 153,119 (13,901 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation 172,044 67,780 246,278 (78,591 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (7,545 ) (2,540 ) (18,017 ) (18,224 ) Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 607,795 744,907 2,577,283 1,226,041 Origination of mortgage loans (608,750 ) (769,532 ) (2,467,733 ) (1,395,734 ) (Decrease) increase in warehouse credit facilities 10,006 36,802 (55,107 ) 193,168 (Repurchases from) sales to AR Facility, net (120,654 ) (13,141 ) (98,133 ) (27,431 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,907 62,229 288,980 166,479 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (56,035 ) (1,692 ) (60,832 ) (205,608 ) Purchases of fixed assets (13,501 ) (10,823 ) (57,951 ) (40,353 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets (20,973 ) (38,464 ) (31,074 ) (84,382 ) Proceeds from sale of held for sale real estate assets 10,080 84,382 10,080 178,604 Cash collections on AR facility deferred purchase price 116,907 13,862 151,202 51,994 Other investing activities (25,903 ) (12,573 ) (60,839 ) (13,713 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 10,575 34,692 (49,414 ) (113,458 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 157,060 (181,192 ) 72,063 (163,064 ) Issuance of convertible notes - - - 230,000 (Purchases) sales of non-controlling interests, net 14,648 (813 ) (5,534 ) (19,791 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (4,209 ) (3,992 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (8,010 ) (6,636 ) (51,508 ) (35,698 ) Other financing activities (916 ) 4,581 7,789 (6,406 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 162,782 (184,060 ) 18,601 1,049 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,464 ) 16,939 (10,429 ) 8,470 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 245,800 (70,200 ) 247,738 62,540 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 179,471 247,733 177,533 114,993 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 425,271 $ 177,533 $ 425,271 $ 177,533





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. SEGMENTED RESULTS (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended December 31 2021 Revenues $ 813,573 $ 233,116 $ 219,089 $ 79,523 $ 164 $ 1,345,465 Adjusted EBITDA 94,476 42,367 38,391 28,277 (11,501 ) 192,010 Operating earnings (loss) 78,818 34,903 35,281 19,759 (30,407 ) 138,354 2020 Revenues $ 524,860 $ 182,461 $ 162,616 $ 43,676 $ 103 $ 913,716 Adjusted EBITDA 70,267 35,599 36,034 18,425 (5,419 ) 154,906 Operating earnings (loss) 54,834 26,407 30,354 10,391 (42,543 ) 79,443 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Twelve months ended December 31 2021 Revenues $ 2,489,217 $ 672,737 $ 673,661 $ 252,890 $ 624 $ 4,089,129 Adjusted EBITDA 296,133 82,505 95,238 95,122 (24,660 ) 544,338 Operating earnings (loss) 233,788 59,606 82,023 63,659 (570,577 ) (131,501 ) 2020 Revenues $ 1,626,372 $ 516,507 $ 470,632 $ 172,594 $ 752 $ 2,786,857 Adjusted EBITDA 180,427 45,934 66,292 69,488 (699 ) 361,442 Operating earnings (loss) 121,371 8,336 45,221 40,738 (51,088 ) 164,578

