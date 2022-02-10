U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Premium White Label Collection in the U.S.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its White Label Collection in the U.S., a fresh, new concept made from premium fabrics and showcasing a sophisticated, yet relaxed, style. Described as elevated simplicity, the White Label Collection is the latest twist on modern fashion by the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand, which is known worldwide for its approachable, sport-inspired apparel. The White Label Collection for men is available now, only at uspoloassn.com/whitelabel.

"For the launch of White Label, we have focused exclusively on the basic, core elements of the classic American wardrobe but with premium materials and styling," said Curt Wagner, Design Director for U.S. Polo Assn. in the United States. "The White Label Collection is our take on American classics with a casual ease and comfort that stays true to the brand."

Featuring pops of color combined with a neutral color palette of golden browns, warm vanilla, ceramic blues, and classic navy, this Collection is an upgraded and versatile athleisure wear that can be dressed up or down. The modern fit of White Label reflects the sportier side of fashion, a nod to the authentic connection of U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo.

"I am proud of the effort we put into developing this world-class collection and the ability to now give our consumers an elevated spin on the U.S. Polo Assn. brand that they love," said Cliff Lelonek, President of JRA, U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensing partner in the United States. "I describe the collection as offering modern elegance that's both stylish and easy to wear."

Whether you are working from home, heading out for an afternoon of activities, or for a dinner with friends, U.S. Polo Assn.'s White Label Collection for men can take you from morning to night. The Women's White Label Collection is under development with plans to drop in late 2022.

"We anticipate that our U.S. consumers will be as excited about U.S. Polo Assn.'s White Label Collection as we are," said Brian Kaminer, the Senior Vice President of Brand and Product Development at USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our elevated approach to sportswear further showcases our authentic connection to the sport of polo, as well as the classic American styling that the brand is known for."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com.

###

For further information contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - PR & Communications Coordinator

Phone +001.561.461.8596 - Email : kdrake@uspagl.com

Related Images











Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.





U.S. Polo Assn.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment