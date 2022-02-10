Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Delivers Dragon Silk to Spydasilk Enterprises

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the delivery of Dragon Silk yarn to Spydasilk Enterprises ("Spydasilk"). Spydasilk is a Singapore-based joint venture between Kings Golden Harvest ("Kings") and Kraig Labs focused on the commercial sale of luxury streetwear and apparel derived from spider silk.



Spydasilk will process the Company's recombinant spider silk yarn, trade named Dragon Silk, into premium fabrics and garments. Spydasilk expects to make these products available through a combination of direct sales and traditional retail channels.

"Our partnership with Kings and the Spydasilk brand gives us a very exciting direct-to-consumer sales channel," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "This first small shipment of Dragon Silk will be used to develop the first fabrics in the Spydasilk family of products. Our unique and proprietary spider silk technology paired with Kings branding and marketing expertise should elevate the Spydasilk brand and create sales opportunities for the Company."

"We are thrilled with the arrival of the Dragon Silk samples in Singapore. This will unfold the progressive plan to work with many big brands with this material that is both associated with modern science as well as sustainable. The counterparties involved are excited to push out the concepts that were in the pipeline since the beginning of the discussions," said Spydasilk and Kings Group marketing director, Dai Jiajun.

In the coming weeks, the Company expects to be ready to formally launch the Spydasilk website and brand.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

