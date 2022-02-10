Web Hosting Services Market Size Rising at a CAGR of 18.0% to Reach USD 267.10 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global web hosting services market size was USD 75.03 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 83.99 billion in 2021 to USD 267.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.0% in the 2021-2028 period. The market size is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Web Hosting Services Market, 2021-2028”. Rapid development in digitization and intense competition among businesses is expected to fuel the market growth.

Web hosting services are internet services that enable businesses or individuals to set up a website. Rapid digitization and dependence upon the internet are likely to fuel the adoption of the service. The rapid development of digital services and increasing smartphone penetration is expected to boost the exposure of customers to internet-based services. Manufacturers aim at competing in the market by adopting online retail and improving their brand name globally. For example, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC completed the acquisition of Neustar's Registry business in May 2020. This strategy enabled GoDaddy to control wholesale and retail sections of the domain name. These factors are likely to foster market growth for the upcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Leading Global Players in Web Hosting Services Market:

AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

GoDaddy Operating Company LLC (Arizona, U.S.)

DreamHost (California, U.S.)

Hostinger International, Ltd. (Kaunas, Lithuania)

Cloudflare (California, U.S.)

Clearlake Capital Group (California, U.S.)

Equinix, Inc. (California, U.S.)

WPEngine, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Digitalocean, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Liquid Web LLC (Michigan, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 18% 2028 Value Projection USD 267.10 Billion Base Year 2020 Web Hosting Services Market Size in 2020 USD 75.03 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Application, Deployment and Geography Web Hosting Services Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Online Services among the Healthcare Sector to Fuel Growth Emergence of Several Small & Medium Business Organizations to Foster Market Progress Competitive Business Landscape to Fuel Market Growth in North America Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost their Brand Image









Impact of COVID-19

Increasing Adoption of Online Services among the Healthcare Sector to Fuel Growth

This market is expected to witness positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the dependence on digital platforms. Rising COVID-19 patients and the adoption of work from home are likely to boost web hosting services' demand. Increasing smartphone sales and rapid adoption of high-speed internet are likely to boost the adoption of medical services. The rapid adoption of the service by medical and healthcare professionals is expected to fuel its demand globally. Increasing investments in the development of advanced healthcare solutions are likely to boost the market development during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Segments

Type, Application, Deployment, and Region are studied for the Market

By type, the market is segmented into shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, virtual private server hosting, others (reseller hosting, and others). Based on application, it is classified into public websites, mobile application, intranet site, and online application. By deployment, it is categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Regionally, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of Several Small & Medium Business Organizations to Foster Market Progress

Web hosting services are used extensively by several businesses to expand their reach. The development of digital infrastructure is likely to boost the adoption of online portals. The emergence of several small businesses and startups is likely to boost the product's adoption. Governments focus on implementing several policies to help small organizations to grow. Intense competition, the emergence of several businesses, and increasing adoption of digital services are expected to foster the service's demand. Further, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the expansion of online presence is expected to fuel the demand for such services. These factors are likely to drive the web hosting services market growth.

However, rising security regarding the safety of data and cybercrime is likely to restrain the market growth.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Regional Insights

Competitive Business Landscape to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the web hosting services market share due to the highly competitive landscape and emergence of several new organizations. The market in North America was USD 34.32 billion. Further, rapid digitization and investments in digitization are likely to fuel the product demand. In addition, rapid adoption of smartphones and investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest market shareholder because of the government support for businesses and the development of digital infrastructure. Companies invest heavily in the development of cloud-based services to boost the adoption of the services. For example, Google cloud invested approximately USD 670 million for the development of a cloud-powered data service center. These factors are likely to fuel market growth.

In Asia Pacific, rapid adoption of online platforms by several business organizations is likely to boost market progress. Governments in India, Australia, South Korea, China, and Singapore invest heavily in the development of medium and small organizations. These factors are likely to fuel industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to boost their product offering and improve brand image. For example, Cloudflare launched a novel product named Cloudflare Pages in November 2020. This launch is expected to provide consumers with innovative methods of building online websites. This strategy is expected to boost the company's brand image. Further, the incorporation of research and development enables companies to incorporate advanced features and techniques to develop their website such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance the user's experience and improve suggestions.

Industry Development

December 2020- Amazon Web Services signed a deal with social media platform Twitter to enhance the performance of its services and applications. The adoption of the strategy can boost the computing capacity and enable the company to utilize AWS cloud services.

Quick Buy - Web Hosting Services Market Analysis Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100863

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Web Hosting Services Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Web Hosting Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Shared Hosting Dedicated Hosting Collocated Hosting Virtual Private Server Hosting Others (Reseller hosting, etc.) By Application (USD) Public Website Mobile Application Intranet Site Online Application By Deployment (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Web Hosting Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Shared Hosting Dedicated Hosting Collocated Hosting Virtual Private Server Hosting Others (Reseller hosting, etc.) By Application (USD) Public Website Mobile Application Intranet Site Online Application By Deployment (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Country (USD) United States By Deployment Canada By Deployment



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Video On Demand Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Revenue Model (Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD), Transactional Video On Demand (TVoD), Advertisement Based Video On Demand (AVOD)), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Beacon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)), By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Hybrid and Others), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



