Worldwide Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Colfax, Gatwick Technologies and General Tool Among Others

The global friction stir welding equipment market reached a value of US$ 198.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 293.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.59% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to a solid-state welding technique that assists in joining two workpieces without melting the material. It relies on a non-consumable tool that rotates and plunges into the interface of the workpiece and then moves through it by using frictional heat that softens the material. It forms a joint similar in appearance to other welding techniques without the requirement of flux, filler metal or shielding gas and thus offers the unique advantages of cost-savings and weight reduction



The market is currently experiencing growth on account of various product advantages, including the limited impact on health and the environment, and improved process robustness and mechanical properties like tensile strength and fatigue resistance. Moreover, it does not need a protective atmosphere for utilization. It is also highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts as it enables pore closure, which leads to a pore-free weld interface and a refined microstructure. Apart from this, it is useful in breaking down the oxide layer deposited on the particles by intense deformation within the weld region.

Furthermore, the application of FSW equipment is expanding across different industries. For instance, it is employed in the automotive sector on account of the escalating demand for aluminum-based chassis and the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles. Aluminum components in a car, such as rear axles, driveshafts, bumper beams, rear spoilers, and crash boxes, can be welded using the FSW equipment. Besides this, it is utilized in the aerospace industry to reduce the weight of the aerospace components and overall fuel consumption



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global friction stir welding equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on equipment type and end-use industry



Breakup by Equipment Type:

Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd., Colfax Corporation, Fooke GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Company, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Manufacturing Technology Inc., Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies), etc



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global friction stir welding equipment market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global friction stir welding equipment market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global friction stir welding equipment market?

4. What is the breakup of the global friction stir welding equipment market based on the equipment type?

5. What is the breakup of the global friction stir welding equipment market based on the end use industry?

6. What are the key regions in the global friction stir welding equipment market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global friction stir welding equipment market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Automotive Industry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aerospace Industry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Railway Industry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Shipbuilding Industry

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Colfax Corporation

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Fooke GmbH

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 General Tool Company

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Manufacturing Technology Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials



