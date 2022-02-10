Superior Group of Companies recognized in Forbes Magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Small Companies ranking

SEMINOLE, FLA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Magazine has recognized Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) in its “America’s Best Small Companies” ranking for the second consecutive year.



Forbes recognizes the top 100 small cap companies based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. More weight is given to the latest year’s data in the ranking (data as of November 4, 2021). Superior Group of Companies™ ranked 66th in 2022.

Michael Benstock, CEO of the Superior Group of Companies, said, “more than 6,000 SGC employees worldwide continue to drive growth in our business working every day providing unequaled products and service levels in each of our market segments. The Forbes ‘America’s Best Small Companies’ recognition is a testament to the great work we do on behalf of many of the largest and well-known brands in the U.S.”

SGC has been ranked in the top 100 of Forbes “America’s Best Small Companies” in 2021 and 2022.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ®, Gifts By Design and Sutter’s Mill are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.