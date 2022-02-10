Tom Kim appointed General Manager for SYSPRO Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider, SYSPRO, announced the appointment of Tom Kim as the General Manager for Canada, effective February 2022.



Tom has been responsible for driving positive change and strong revenue results over his career that spans more than 16 years. He joined SYSPRO Canada in February 2021 after a long tenure with Oracle NetSuite where he held various roles in Sales and as Managing Director for the Philippines.

“Tom is a great results-oriented leader who has a knack for positively impacting all aspects of business. Since joining SYSPRO, Tom has led the Sales team in growing SYSPRO’s customer base in Canada. His focus on customer centricity, understanding of emerging opportunities and enthusiastic leadership will help SYSPRO Canada continue to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences to manufacturers and distributors in the region,” said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas.

“Manufacturing and distribution organizations today are driving their growth through data-driven business tools. That is where SYSPRO ERP has an edge as the system has been purpose-built to address industry specific needs and requirements. It is a privilege for me to lead such a passionate, knowledgeable and driven team of experts who are committed to enable manufacturers and distributors to successfully compete in Canada and globally,” said Tom Kim, GM, SYSPRO Canada.

