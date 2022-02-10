Automotive Fuel Cell Market Share to Touch USD 34.63 Billion by 2028; Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fuel cell market size is projected to reach USD 34.63 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 53.5% during the forecast period, as per estimates provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Fuel Cell Market, 2021-2028”. The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 1.07 billion in 2020.

What Does the Report Offer?

The Automotive Fuel Cell Market report contains a detailed segmentation of the market and a piecemeal study of each segment. Furthermore, the report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the regional developments occurring in the market, along with in-depth research into the market drivers, trends, and challenges. In addition to all of the above, the report provides a thorough assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809

Market Segments

Based on vehicles, the Automotive Fuel Cell Market has been categorized into passenger vehicles, buses, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The passenger vehicles segment led the market with a share of 60.0% in 2020.

By type, the market has been segregated into proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC), and others. On the basis of power rating, the market has been segmented into below 100 kW, 100-200 kW, and above 200 kW. In terms of geography, the market has been clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 53.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 34.63 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.07 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type; Power Rating; Vehicles; and Regional; Growth Drivers Positive Outlook to Curb Overall Carbon Emissions is Projected to Add to Market Growth Huge Government Targets Supported by Encouraging Policies to Boost the Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles



Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Costs & the Presence of Battery Electric Vehicle Alternatives May Obstruct FCEV Adoption





Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809

Driving Factor

COVID-19 to Prove Beneficial for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights™

Registering a prolific CAGR of 44.06% in 2020 and reaching a value of USD 1.73 billion in 2021, the automotive fuel cell market growth is set to make substantial gains from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fortune Business Insights™. One prominent reason for this is the proven correlation between COVID-19 and prolonged exposure to PM2.5. For example, a statistical analysis by Harvard University conducted in November 2020 found that higher PM2.5 exposures are positively correlated with higher coronavirus mortality rates. These and such findings will push the demand for clean mobility solutions even after the pandemic is over, wherein automotive fuel cell technology will play a critical role. Furthermore, hydrogen fuel cells have also been utilized by the healthcare industry to fight the contagion. In May 2020, for instance, the South Africa Department of Science and Innovation deployed seven hydrogen fuel cell units in a military hospital in the country. This market is, therefore, slated to chart an enduring growth trajectory in the near future as the need for sustainable mobility solutions heightens worldwide.

Increasing Research into Automotive Fuel Cell Technology to Boost the Market

The massive potential of fuel cells has encouraged several research studies, designed to develop and investigate novel materials, elements, and compounds that can accelerate the advancement of fuel cell technology. In November 2020, for instance, a team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, and Ford Motor Company accomplished a major breakthrough in hydrogen-based automotive fuel cell technology. The team successfully used solar energy to convert water into hydrogen during the day and reverse the process at night. In January 2021, researchers at the Pohang University in South Korea discovered a way to efficiently produce hydrogen fuel through the water-electrolysis process using nickel as an electro-catalyst. These research undertakings are set to rapidly augment the fuel cell technology and accelerate the growth of this market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to be at the Market Forefront; Europe to Make Notable Headway

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive fuel cell market share during the forecast period owing to the rising investments towards building hydrogen refueling infrastructure, especially in China. Besides this factor, long-term targets of governments in the region to deploy fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will further propel the market. In 2020, the region’s market size was USD 0.66 billion.

In Europe, the market is poised to undergo phenomenal expansion on account of the stringent emission norms set by the European Union (EU). Moreover, the favorable policies of the EU supporting research in hydrogen and automotive fuel cell technology will also contribute to the regional market growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Implement Varied Business Expansion Strategies & Escalate Competition

The focus on advancing automotive fuel cell technologies is prompting leading companies to adopt and execute different strategies to broaden their business horizons. One such strategy is the diversification of portfolios, powered by the development and introduction of path-breaking fuel cell products. This strategy is also enabling players to establish a footprint and capture regional markets.

Industry Development:

July 2020: Hyzon Motors announced the setting up of Hyzon Motors Europe B.V., its new headquarters in Europe located in Groningen, the Netherlands. The center in the Netherlands will empower Hyzon to release hydrogen-powered zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe and reduce carbon footprint worldwide.

Companies Profiled in Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report:

Wystrach (Germany)

UQM Technologies (U.S.)

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A (Poland)

Pragma Industries (France)

Hydrospider (Switzerland)

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore)

H2V Industry (France)

Grove Hydrogen Automotive (China)

FABER INDUSTRIE SPA (Italy)

Danish Power Systems (Denmark)

Blue World Technologies (Denmark)

Foresight Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Bing Energy (U.S.)

Hauzer Techno Coating B.V. (Netherlands)

Wuhan Tiger FCV (China)

Symbio (France)

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (Germany)

Intelligent Energy (England)

Faurecia (France)

Continental Industries (Germany)

AVL (Austria)

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Toshiba (Japan)

American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (Japan)

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology (Netherlands)

Toyota Motor Company (Japan)

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

Wind2Gas Energy GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Umicore (Belgium)

Shanghai Re-Fire Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hystorsys (Norway)

Hydrogenious (Germany)

Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway)

H2 Energy (Switzerland)

FREUDENBERG (Germany)

e.Go Mobile AG (Germany)

Bosal (Belgium)

Air Liquide (France)

W. L. Gore & Associates (U.S.)

Hauzer Techno Coating B.V. (Netherlands)

Wuhan Tiger FCV (China)

Symbio (France)

PowerCell Sweden AB (Sweden)

FEV Group GmbH (Germany)

ElringKlinger (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

Ceres Power (UK)

ITM Power (UK)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Plug Power (U.S.)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Quick Buy - Automotive Fuel Cell Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101809

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Fuel Cell Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating Below 100 kW 100 – 200 kW Above 200 kW Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicles Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Bus Trucks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating Below 100 kW 100 – 200 kW Above 200 kW Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicles Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Bus Trucks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fuel Cell Bipolar Plate Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Graphite, Metal, Carbon Composite Material, Others), By Application (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuel Cell Catalyst Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Platinum, Platinum Ruthenium Alloy, Other), By Application (Methanol Fuel Cell Catalyst, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Catalyst, Reformate Fuel Cell Catalyst, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Carbon Paper, Carbon Cloth, Others), By Application (Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Fuel Cell Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Output (Less than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, More than 250 kW), By Components (Fuel Cell System, Battery System, Drive System, Hydrogen Storage System, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Buses), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd