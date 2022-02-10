Global AI-enabled Business Intelligence Market Report 2022 - Transformative Mega Trends of AI-enabled Business Intelligence Solutions to Democratize Enterprise Analytics

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI-enabled Business Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study takes a look at the evolution of the concept of business intelligence and the role of artificial intelligence-related capabilities in the transformation of business intelligence solutions.

In addition, this study helps end users understand the benefits of AI-enabled business intelligence platforms in empowering employees to take advantage of existing and new analytical capabilities. It also offers an overview of the major AI-enabled business intelligence vendors and their latest AI-related developments.

Conversations around the value of business intelligence platforms are currently shifting from being focused on data visualization to emphasizing the benefits of augmented analytics. Business intelligence vendors have introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) tools that allow users with limited training and statistical knowledge to seamlessly access powerful analytical capabilities for a variety of use cases.



AI-enabled business intelligence solutions simplify data exploration, enhance data discovery, deliver advanced analytical capabilities, and embed analytics into enterprise applications by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and other facets of AI.

These solutions are ushering in a new phase of growth in the business intelligence market, one driven by the notion that enterprise analytics should be democratized by design for use by all employees, not just the province of data analysts, data scientists, and power users.



Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Business Intelligence

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition of Business Intelligence

Common Elements of a Business Intelligence Solution

A Brief History of Business Intelligence

Conducting Enterprise Analytics is the Main Function of Business Intelligence Solutions (as well as Other Similar Tools)

AI-enabled Business Intelligence Solutions Seek to Democratize even the Most Sophisticated Data Analytics

How Do AI Tools Democratize Enterprise Data Analytics?

AI's Role in Helping Business Intelligence Solutions Democratize Data Analytics

Competitive Landscape - Overview of Key Participants

Growth Drivers in AI-enabled Business Intelligence

Growth Restraints in AI-enabled Business Intelligence

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, AI-enabled Business Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-enabled Business Intelligence for Enterprise End Users to Democratize Data Analytics

4. Appendix

