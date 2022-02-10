iCoreConnect's Software Solutions Further Expand Endorsements and Increase Monthly Recurring Revenue

Virginia Dental Association Services adds iCoreConnect’s automated real-time insurance verification software to its endorsed platform



OCOEE, FL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announces VDA Services expands its iCoreConnect endorsement platform with the addition of iCoreVerify automated real-time insurance benefit verification software. The VDA Services relationship began in 2015 with the endorsement of iCoreExchange, followed by iCoreRx in 2020. VDA Services is a for-profit subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association.

“The steady expansion of product endorsements by multiple state association partners is helping fuel the tremendous organic growth at iCoreConnect, resulting in increased Monthly Recurring Revenue,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “VDA Services is an important part of that growth. Their members experience direct benefit from our SaaS products developed specifically with dentists in mind.”

iCoreVerify obtains insurance verifications up to a week in advance of patient appointments. iCoreVerify automates the process for every patient on the schedule each day, allowing staff to correct errors in advance of the appointment and significantly reduce claim denials - a major pain point for dental patients and practices. Traditional ways of approaching the problem usually involve paying a staff member to spend 20+ hours a week on the phone with insurance companies or paying high rates to outsource the work. “Not only can the old model be costly, it can be extremely difficult to find appropriate employees in the current labor environment,” added McDermott. “Our SaaS solution to this old problem is allowing employees to focus on other tasks while optimizing potential revenue for owners.”

iCoreVerify accesses more than 2,100 insurance carriers. Instead of making “best guesses” under a legacy method, iCoreVerify allows dental staff to clearly communicate changes, coverage and cost to the patient at the time of the appointment.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 70 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About VDA Services

The Virginia Dental Association is a professional membership organization and has 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. VDA Services is a for-profit subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact:

