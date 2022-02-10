Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC Announces Plans for a New $24 Million Premium Water Bottling Facility in the Caddo Mountains of Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC ("CADDO") is working with RPPY ARCHITECTS ("RPPY") on a design for a Premium Water Bottling Facility ("Bottling Facility") at its spring/artesian source water property in Arkansas. The pictured RPPY facility rendering is one of the architects' most recent plans. The initial 140,000-square-foot (expanding to >200,000 square feet) CADDO Bottling Facility plan incorporates the latest energy-saving and eco-friendly sustainability features and will utilize the Company's own ground-mounted Solar Array Farm-generated electricity. CADDO believes a Bottling Facility like theirs is another bottled water industry first for them. The Company also believes what their project encompasses will enhance lives and foster goodwill that extends and perfects best business practices across many industries - not just bottled water. Governmental Economic Incentives have been awarded to the Company by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and others. It will contribute to the economic development of area communities and the welfare of its citizens in one of the poorest counties of Arkansas. RPPY President David Perry stated, "RPPY is very proud and excited to have significant roles in the project. The Bottling Plant will set the curve as a "State-of-the-Art" facility that is worthy of distributing such a pure and healthy product to the world."

The Bottling Facility on CADDO's source water tract will be situated in the beautiful Caddo River Valley. The spring-fed Caddo River flows through the precipitous forested Caddo Mountains of Arkansas. Thousands of acres of U.S. Forest Lands abut the Company's property on its upgradient north and south, affording it natural water protection from contamination. In fact, Arkansas State Highway 8 that traverses the CADDO property is a U.S. National Forest Service-designated Scenic By-Way.

The Company would like the $24 million Bottling Facility, Visitors' Center and Solar Farm to be a destination location for people to visit in a beautiful rural Arkansas County that has no State Park. Barry Davidson, CEO/Founder of CADDO, stated, "It is important for us to bottle our great water at its source. Bottling at the source maintains the purity of our water, is the best economical business practice and provides for the best Stewardship of the Environment. We want people to see our Bottling Facility and learn about Advanced Manufacturing in the U.S. Additionally, we want to interact with people about our water, the environment/sustainability, hydrogeology, solar power, and our great area heritage. Working at our source water property compels us to share and call attention to the natural beauty of our region in the State of Arkansas — The Natural State."

The CADDO CEO/Founder went on to say, "We want to leverage the Company's assets in all areas to optimize our operations and have a platform for key positive social impact. A goal of the Company is to exceed the expectations of its product-consuming public as well as ourselves as consumers. We understand the product we make available, how and where we make it available and the market it serves can enhance the health and lives of the people who consume it. As well, we believe we can have a major positive social impact on everyone who gains a better knowledge of water, the environment/sustainability, area heritage through education and U.S. advanced manufacturing."

Barry also stated, "Water quality, the stewardship of the environment/sustainability, our heritage and U.S. advanced manufacturing are important issues to all of us. Our passion for what we do will be sustained by the recognition of our endeavors — the highest compliment that can be achieved. We believe CADDO will be the first water in the world bottled in a U.S. advanced manufacturing facility as defined by the U.S. government. We are going the extra mile to put in place a project like ours. We selected RPPY for their ability and shared passion for our project that would produce innovative, memorable/award-winning designs and processes for us that people will want to visit."

Furthermore, CADDO's Davidson said, "We want to interact with people about our great water and its sustainability. We are proud of all our source water tract metrics. Our property's outstanding attributes are difficult, if not impossible, to replicate. CADDO's source water location and unsurpassed quality water go hand in hand. Our resource metrics were a major factor in our decision to put in motion a U.S. advanced manufacturing facility. We are trying to push the envelope on all water. In fact, we believe the FDA should mandate rules requiring a Standard of Identity for all bottled waters. Consumers want and deserve to know where each bottle of water they drink comes from and what contaminates are in it. There is no pure water on the planet. 'Purified Water' is a bit of the bottled water industry's marketing play on words. A Standard of Identity FDA rule for bottled water is a prerequisite of best practices in solid Blockchain-health related business logic."

Finally, Barry went on to say: "At this time, we are interacting with several possible strategic partners to complete our capital raise. We are seeking a strategic partner who shares our overall CADDO mission."

CONTACT:

Barry Davidson

CEO/Managing Member

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC

bdavidson@mountainsourcedwater.com

http://caddowater.com

@CaddoMountain

Related Images











Image 1: CADDO's Planned Advanced Manufacturing Facility





CADDO's Planned Spring & Artesian Water Bottling Facility in Arkansas

















Image 2: CADDO's Planned Visitors' Center





CADDO's Planned Visitors' Center at its Source Water Tract in the mountains of Arkansas

















Image 3: CADDO's Planned Solar Farm





CADDO's Planned Ground Mounted Solar Array Farm at its source water tract in the mountains of Arkansas









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment