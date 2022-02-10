The Resonate “State of the Consumer 2022” Report Reveals Unique Insights into the Sentiment of Today’s Overwhelmed, Influenced and Activist Consumers

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, today announced the launch of its “State of the Consumer 2022” report , which takes a first-of-its-kind look at three new consumer dimensions impacting how and why consumers buy in 2022. The report defines these three new segments, all of which are uniquely relevant in today’s pandemic-strained reality, and examines the defining buying habits, media preferences, personal values and other attributes of these important audiences.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a massive shift in consumer sentiment and the influences that shape a person’s buying and brand loyalty decisions. They’re based on more than demographics, or general needs and preferences –– they’re being driven by a person’s worldview, and how the larger macro-environment is impacting the way they live,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “In this new edition of our State of the Consumer report, we reveal new insights that brands need to apply to best understand their customers and prospects, based on these new realities. These insights are drawn from our continuously updated, privacy-safe Resonate Elements data set, the only of its kind to deliver individual-level data and scale to 230 million consumers. Companies can now enrich their first-party data with this unparalleled data set to truly connect with consumers in today’s chaotic marketplace.”



Resonate’s “State of the Consumer 2022” report explores the new consumer landscape of 2022 and, on a more granular level, includes a number of insights into the decision-making processes of overwhelmed, influenced and activist consumers, including the following:



Overwhelmed Consumers are 44% more likely than the average American to buy online but return in store. They're also 22% more likely to download a retailer’s app and 14% more likely to follow a brand on social media.

are 44% more likely than the average American to buy online but return in store. They're also 22% more likely to download a retailer’s app and 14% more likely to follow a brand on social media. 34% of Influenced Consumers have low discretionary income, and nearly 4 out of 5 cite best prices as their No. 1 retailer selection trait. While they have a long list of wish list items, they need to keep it budget-friendly, which contributes to this group being 13% more likely to use coupons.

have low discretionary income, and nearly 4 out of 5 cite best prices as their No. 1 retailer selection trait. While they have a long list of wish list items, they need to keep it budget-friendly, which contributes to this group being 13% more likely to use coupons. The Activist Consumer is 80% more likely to shop from DTC brands that ship directly to them. Given their propensity for supporting equality and social justice, the Activist Consumer is 151% more likely to prefer to shop at retailers that are woman- or minority-owned.



The State of the Consumer Report’s insights are mined from the AI-powered Resonate Ignite Platform™, which allows marketers to access and analyze 14,000+ updated data points about consumers including their sentiment, intent, values, behaviors, product preferences and media consumption. The Resonate Data Engine, leverages cutting-edge AI to predict and scale data points to 230 million+ profiles and nearly 1 billion devices. This dynamic understanding is available for real-time analysis and hyper-relevant targeting through the Resonate Ignite Platform.



For a deeper dive into these new critical consumer segments, download Resonate's full "State of the Consumer 2022" report here .



About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation, and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Kyle@broadsheetcomms.com