Veeco’s Ion Beam Deposition System Chosen by Mask Blank Supplier for EUV Mask Blanks

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc . (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a mask blank supplier to the semiconductor industry has ordered Veeco’s IBD-LDD® Ion Beam Deposition (IBD) System. The IBD system will be used to meet growing demand for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) mask blanks used to create semiconductor devices related to advanced logic and memory applications. This new customer is acquiring Veeco’s IBD technology for low defect EUV mask blanks intended for high volume production.



“This purchase reaffirms Veeco’s leadership position in low defect density deposition required for EUV mask blanks,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “We have been serving the world’s EUV mask blank manufacturers with unmatched technology and exceptional process know-how for over 20 years. The IBD-LDD is the only platform that meets demanding particle defect specifications while providing excellent repeatability and yield. As advanced logic and memory devices require smaller geometries, our proven technology and strong product roadmap make Veeco the ideal supplier now and for years to come.”

Veeco’s IBD technology leads the industry in high film quality, featuring extremely low defect density and precise control of optical properties for single or multi-layer processes. These technology features are required for defect-free, high volume EUV manufacturing. Currently, all leading EUV mask blank manufacturers use the Veeco IBD-LDD system.

