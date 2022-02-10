ZenSports to Host Its First Axie Infinity Tournament

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenSports, the mobile gaming and Esports app that offers consumers more choices and a better design than any other platform, will be hosting its first tournament for the popular blockchain game Axie Infinity on March 5, 2022. Axie Infinity: Battle of the Guilds will celebrate the biggest part of the Axie Infinity ecosystem: guilds.

The tournament will be held on March 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST within the ZenSports app and will feature total prizes of 5,000 USDT plus five million SPORTS tokens.

Eight guilds will each submit eight players to compete in the event. Six guilds have already been selected. These guilds are SuperWhale, Axie Academy, Generation Axie, Axie School of Scholars, Yield Guild Games, and Swordfish Guild. The final two guilds will be selected and announced leading up to the main event. Interested guilds can apply to participate in the event here.

All participating tournament players will enter the single-elimination bracket with random seeding.

And 4,500 USDT plus four million SPORTS tokens of the prize pool will be distributed directly to the players, while 500 USDT plus one million SPORTS tokens will be sent to the guild with the highest average placement amongst all players.

ZenSports will also provide a custom NFT Trophy to the tournament winner, minted to the Ethereum blockchain and customized with Axie, participating guilds, and ZenSports combined branding, similar to the NFT Trophy ZenSports made for its CryptoStache Classic tournament.

The tournament will be streamed live to the ZenSports Twitch, Theta, and Facebook channels. Specific Axie creators, which will be announced at a later date, will stream the event to their channels in English, Portuguese, and Tagalog.

EMP Money is the headline sponsor for the event.

According to ZenSports co-founder and CEO Mark Thomas, "Axie Infinity has 2.7 million monthly active players and is one of the largest blockchain games in the world. We're thrilled to have their permission to host Axie Infinity tournaments within the ZenSports app, and are confident that this will be the first of many successful Axie tournaments that we'll be hosting in ZenSports."

ZenSports has been hosting Esports tournaments in its app for the past 12 months, specifically focusing on Splinterlands, a blockchain card-trading game that saw tremendous growth in 2021 and has over 600,000 monthly active players.

Axie Infinity Tournament Summary Details

Prizes: 5,000 USDT + 5,000,000 SPORTS tokens. Specific prize pool breakdowns can be found in the ZenSports app.

Date & Time: March 5, 2022 @ 8 P.M. EST

Format: 64-player, single-elimination, bracket-style tournament in the ZenSports app. All tournament organization will take place in ZenSports' Discord channel.

Sponsor: EMP Money

Streams: Twitch, Theta, Facebook + Axie content creator hosts

The ZenSports app is available for download on both the App Store (iOS) and ZenSports website (Android and Mobile Web) and can be reached on the following social media platforms: Twitter, Discord, Twitch, and Telegram.

