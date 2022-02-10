Quoin Pharmaceuticals Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with ER-Kim for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome

- ER-Kim Gains Exclusive Rights to Commercialize QRX003 Across Central & Eastern Europe

- Fifth Distribution Partnership Established Since Quoin’s NASDAQ Debut in October 2021

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with ER-Kim, a partner for biotech companies in Central and Eastern Europe (“CCE”), for QRX003, the Company’s investigational treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a rare and devastating genetic disease for which there is currently no available treatment or cure.

Under the terms of the revenue sharing agreement, ER-Kim gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in fifteen countries throughout the CEE including Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Quoin will be the exclusive supplier of QRX003 to ER-Kim.

Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin, commented, “This is Quoin’s fifth distribution agreement for QRX003 since we went public four months ago. The agreement with ER-Kim covers a number of important countries for rare and orphan diseases in Central and Eastern Europe. ER-Kim has been a leading commercial partner for global biotech and pharma companies in its markets for over forty years and we’re excited to work with them.”

“This agreement follows the announcements of four others that encompass Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, Russia and the CIS countries, and Australia and New Zealand. As of now, the total number of countries covered by our partnership agreements for QRX003 is 53, underscoring Quoin's absolute commitment to ensuring that every patient, everywhere, who is suffering from this devastating disease, will have access to it,” concluded Dr. Myers.

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients also often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth.

Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved therapeutic treatments.

About ER-Kim

ER-Kim has been serving as the regional affiliate for the world's most important pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 1981. Today, ER-Kim remains one of the oldest and largest companies delivering novel treatments to patients in CEE, the Mediterranean and Turkey. For more information, go to: www.er-kim.com.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:



Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com



Investor Relations

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341